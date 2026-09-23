Days after an AI-generated deepfake video falsely depicting girl group KATSEYE member Lara Raj began circulating online, the singer has spoken out about it. Addressing the video, which showed her using offensive and racist language, through Weverse DMs on Wednesday, she said seeing it “genuinely breaks my heart”.

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj speaks out after AI deepfake video goes viral: Genuinely breaks my heart

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Calling the video “disgusting”, Lara explained that she usually refrains from addressing such incidents because she feels it can “fuel the darkness and hate”. The 20-year-old wrote, “I can’t believe such horrible people exist in this world to even think of creating something like this, let alone do it, and fabricate a narrative of me or ANYONE saying such hurtful words (sic).”

Lara also highlighted the impact such content can have on young artistes. “People often forget we are human beings with feelings, in our teens and early 20s, and are not made of steel. Doing things like this can truly be so harmful,” she added.

The deepfake prompted KATSEYE fans, known as EYEKONS, to urge others to report the video and call on the group’s labels, HYBE and Geffen Records, to take legal action against those responsible. Lara acknowledged the support she received from fans, writing, “I really appreciate you EYEKONS who have been checking in on me and sending love, thank you guys so much.”

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{{^usCountry}} She ended her message by urging fans to respond to such incidents with kindness. “Let’s keep spreading kindness guys,” Lara wrote, adding that the situation had been “absolutely crazy”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She ended her message by urging fans to respond to such incidents with kindness. “Let’s keep spreading kindness guys,” Lara wrote, adding that the situation had been “absolutely crazy”. {{/usCountry}}

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