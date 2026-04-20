Katy Perry tosses her credit card into Trevi Fountain ‘for good luck’ in Rome; take a look

Pop star Katy Perry brought her signature sense of humour to Rome this week, sharing a playful travel moment that quickly caught attention online. The singer posted a video from the iconic Trevi Fountain, offering her own spin on one of the city’s most enduring tourist traditions.

Katy Perry

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In the clip shared on Instagram, Perry is seen standing by the fountain, referencing her own lyrics before jokingly tossing her credit card into the water for “good luck.” The act playfully subverted the custom of throwing coins into the fountain to ensure a return to Rome. Moments later, she retrieves the card as it drifts away, turning the gesture into a lighthearted piece of travel humour rather than a serious offering.

A candid glimpse into her Rome itinerary

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{{^usCountry}} The video was part of a broader set of images and clips captioned “Just Rome’ing around,” showing Perry navigating the Italian capital in a noticeably relaxed, off-duty mode. Away from the stage, the singer appeared to embrace a slower pace, sharing snapshots that captured both the city’s historic charm and her own candid moments within it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was part of a broader set of images and clips captioned “Just Rome’ing around,” showing Perry navigating the Italian capital in a noticeably relaxed, off-duty mode. Away from the stage, the singer appeared to embrace a slower pace, sharing snapshots that captured both the city’s historic charm and her own candid moments within it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her visit to Rome also included a private performance at the La Nuvola, though details surrounding the event remain limited. The appearance adds to her ongoing run of select performances, which have increasingly blended large-scale public events with more exclusive showcases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her visit to Rome also included a private performance at the La Nuvola, though details surrounding the event remain limited. The appearance adds to her ongoing run of select performances, which have increasingly blended large-scale public events with more exclusive showcases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rome trip follows closely on the heels of her appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Perry was spotted in the crowd during weekend one. She attended alongside Justin Trudeau, with the pair seen watching Justin Bieber’s set, adding to a series of recent public sightings that have drawn interest. A moment of levity amid serious developments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rome trip follows closely on the heels of her appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Perry was spotted in the crowd during weekend one. She attended alongside Justin Trudeau, with the pair seen watching Justin Bieber’s set, adding to a series of recent public sightings that have drawn interest. A moment of levity amid serious developments {{/usCountry}}

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While the Rome content struck a playful tone, it arrived during a more complex moment for the artist. Earlier in the week, Ruby Rose publicly alleged that Perry had sexually assaulted her during an encounter in Melbourne several years ago. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway following a report.

A representative for Perry has denied the allegations, describing them as “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies.” The situation remains ongoing, with no further official updates released so far.

Against this backdrop, Perry’s Rome posts offer a contrasting glimpse into her public persona — one that continues to balance spectacle, spontaneity and scrutiny. Whether sharing a humorous moment at a historic landmark or appearing at high-profile events, the singer remains firmly in the spotlight, navigating both the lighter and more serious aspects of global attention.

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In Rome, at least, the tone was clear: a mix of playfulness and performance, set against one of the world’s most timeless backdrops.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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