With Mark Ruffalo’s son Keen Ruffalo grabbing attention with Sterling Point, here are the actors who come from the lineage of Hollywood stars but are making their own mark in the acting world, or are set to venture into it

Keen Ruffalo, son of Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood's next gen nepo kids

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Actor Mark Ruffalo’s son, Keen Ruffalo started his acting career last year with small roles in the series Hal & Harper and Task, the latter of which starred his father in the lead. His breakthrough role came this month with the series Sterling Point where he played one of the main characters, Connor Jacobson and received appreciation for his quick wit and screen presence.

Homer Gere, son of Richard Gere

Homer Gere, son of actor Richard Gere, had a scene stealing moment with Sydney Sweeney in his brief role in Euphoria season 3. This month, he had his first leading role in the thriller series The Shards. He plays the part of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory, at the elite Buck prep school with an unsettling presence, and his arrival coincides with the activities of a serial killer known as The Trawler.

Apple Martin, daughter of Chris Mastin and Gwyneth Paltrow

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{{^usCountry}} Born to actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Apple Martin had a brief cameo in an episode of the series Rooster in March this year. Now, she is set to make her acting debut with a Nancy Myers directorial. The film also features Owen Willson, Penélope Cruz, and Jude Law and is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2027 Ella Bleu Travolta, daughter of John Travolta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born to actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Apple Martin had a brief cameo in an episode of the series Rooster in March this year. Now, she is set to make her acting debut with a Nancy Myers directorial. The film also features Owen Willson, Penélope Cruz, and Jude Law and is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2027 Ella Bleu Travolta, daughter of John Travolta {{/usCountry}}

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Daughter of legendary actor John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta faced the camera for the first time at the age of seven in Old Dogs (2009). A decade later she returned to the screen with The Poison Rose in 2019, but after a seven year hiatus, she had her breakthrough role this year as the charming flight attendant in Propeller One-Way Night Coach. Directed by her father, the film premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2026 and got her rave reviews.

Levi McConaughey, son of Matthew McConaughey

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The eldest son of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Levi McConaugey officially launched his acting career last year alongside his father, starring in The Lost Bus. This year, he takes the reins in his hand as he stars in the film Way of the Warrior Kid, based on the 2017 novel of the same name. The film also stars Chris Pratt, Jude Hill and Linda Cardellini, and is slated for a release this November.

Aran Murphy, son of Cillian Murphy

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy’s son Aran Murphy takes his legacy forward as he is set to mark his acting debut this year. He already has two projects in the pipeline for release this year. The first is the legal thriller series War with Dominic West and Sienna Miller, and the film Klara and the Sun, co-starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Taika Waititi.