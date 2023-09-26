Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh Ravichander dating different people: Sources

Speculations of Keerthy Suresh dating music composer Anirudh Ravichander were doing rounds, however former has put an end to it finally. “It is wrong news, Anirudh is a friend of mine,” she shared.

Earlier, there were rumours that Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander were dating each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While she may not be dating the Jawan composer, we have learnt that the two are indeed in a serious relationship, however with two different people.

Anirudh Ravichander is seeing the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who owns Sun Pictures. “He has been seeing Kaviya Maran for quite sometime now. Kaviya owns the IPL team Sunrise Hyderabad and is often seen during the cricket matches. We don’t know the seriousness of this relationship yet, but they definitely have been together for some time now. In fact, there was a news going around that the two were planning to get married and the announcement would be made very soon. She was also spotted having a gala time at one of Jawan’s event, where Anirudh performed,” the source tells us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Keerthy is seeing someone who is not from the industry. “She was introduced to him by her father G Suresh Kumar, who is a well-known Indian film producer. The two have been asked to know each other well before anything is officially announced. So it’s pretty much a set up by family and the two are giving each other time to understand if they are compatible for each other. As far as her equation with Anirudh is concerned, they are indeed good friends,” shares another insider.

While we were not met with a response by Keerthy’s team, Anirudh’s team shared an official statement calling it mere “rumours”. “These are completely baseless and he is currently single,” read the statement. The team also shared that the rumours were born out of Instagram memes from the Jailer audio launch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON