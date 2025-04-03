Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Intense Akshay Kumar, mad R Madhavan & a promising Ananya leave fans with ‘pure goosebumps’

Last week, Akshay Kumar dropped jaws across the internet when he unveiled the intriguing teaser of Kesari Chapter 2, based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film features the superstar as late lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and follows his fight against the Crown post the darkest chapter in the history of British ruled India. At the end of the teaser, when called a ‘slave to the British Empire’, Akshay replied ‘F*** you’, leaving several fans with a desire to whistle in delight! Well, the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2, also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday is now here, and it guarantees ‘pure goosebumps’. Glimpses from Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer

Akshay Kumar has time and again won us over with his intense roles onscreen. But this time it looks like he’s living the character in the film. Yes, he’s that convincing as a lawyer who swears to sue the British Raj for genocide and expose the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that shook the country in 1919. Akshay’s aura, dialogue delivery and expressions are bang on, promising a blockbuster. In the trailer, he locks horns with the equally talented R Madhavan, who is introduced as a sanki but genius lawyer, the last hope for the crown. Madhavan's entry leaves a lasting impact while his swag is unmatched! Apart from a glimpse of this epic standoff, we are introduced to Ananya Panday who, believe it or not, seems incredibly promising as an ‘Indian lady lawyer’. Her diction for the character set in the particular era is surprisingly fluent.

The highlight is the last scene in a washroom where Akshay claims ‘the empire is shrinking’, a cheeky remark on being called a slave by General Dyer, the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Well, much like us, fans were blown away by this impactful trailer. Lauding Akshay and his producer Karan Johar, a social media user stated, “These are the roles suitable for Akshay thanks Karan,” whereas another comment read, “That was a surprise film from Bollywood 😲....No one ever thought this film was going to be like this.... Totally Amazed by this Trailer.... Blockbuster Loading…” A netizen gushed, “From sadness to laughter lol. The first intro of trailer bought tears while the ending line bought giggles. Akshay Kumar suits this so much, he should do such serious roles instead of trash stories. R Madhavan as usual looks amazing and acts amazing. Ananya looks promising as well,” while another wrote, “Oh my god...what a brilliant and terrific Trailer, pure goosebumps, this is one the best trailers I have seen in a long time, akshay Madhavan and ananya are killing it.” With a special mention to Ananya, a social media user shared, “Ananya pandey surprisingly is acting brilliantly❤.”

A lot of netizens initially questioned Ananya’s casting in this courtroom drama. But Ananya managed to shine bright with her convincing performance in the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2, alongside the seasoned R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar who can easily overshadow anybody who joins them onscreen. Our expectations for the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial have gone way up and we can’t wait to witness the magic of Kesari Chapter 2 in theatres on April 18.