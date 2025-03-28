Ananya Panday’s intro as Dilreet in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 leaves fans divided: ‘Panday ki acting bahut…’

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar left netizens with goosebumps when he dropped the teaser of Kesari Chapter 2. Based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film also stars Akshay along with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan as lawyers in a period when India was under British rule. This morning, Ananya’s first look from the film went viral on social media after fans clicked pictures of the posters hung up in theatres. Well, Karan Johar’s production house Dharma has now officially welcomed her with a powerful introduction. Ananya Panday as Dilreet in Kesari Chapter 2

In the teaser clip, we hear Ananya Panday say: “Uss din Jallianwala Bagh mein jo hua, uska sach poori duniya ko pata chalna chahiye.” The post introduces her as Dilreet Gill who is ‘embraced by compassion, fuelled by justice’. On one side, she is dressed as a lawyer in a white saree. This is accompanied by another picture of Ananya with kohl in her eyes and a dupatta on her head. Her eyes intensely glare at the camera, making it hard for us to look away. Well, Ananya’s first look has impressed many. But there are still some who are doubtful about her casting in Kesari Chapter 2.

Some are excited to see Ananya in this never-seen-before avatar. One such fan stated, “Can't wait to see ananya's performance in different this type of serious character ❤️🔥,” whereas another wrote, “Small teaser but your dialogue pronunciation looks very perfect excited for this one #KesariChapter2 ❤️.” A netizen even claimed, “Ananya is a way better actress than any nepo kid (except alia ofcourse). But from this generation. Ananya is actually the only good one.” Others lauded Ananya’s growth as an actor. A comment read, “Ananya has improved so much,” while a fan shared, “Pandey ki acting bahut ache hogyi ab dream girl 2, Netflix 2 movies kho gaye hum kahan ek name yad nhi ai based movie thi❤️.” However, there were also many trolls in the comment section below. For instance, one comment read: “Awaaz me bhi over acting kar rahi ye to 😭,” while another wrote, “Y she sounds like gen z in deshbhakti movie 😂😂.” Another comment read, “mtlb kya jarurat thi? ananya ko har jagah ghusana ke liye koi na koi character bnana hi h💀😭.”

Kesari Chapter 2 will arrive in theatres on April 18. Do you think Ananya’s performance will shut down trolls once and for all?