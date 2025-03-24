‘Powerful, intense and hard hitting’: Netizens rave about Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2 based on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2, has taken the internet by storm with its intense and gripping teaser. The film, set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, aims to shed light on an untold chapter of history. Netizens have been raving about the teaser, praising its powerful execution and emotional depth. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of the fearless lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against British rule in the courtroom

“This looks powerful, intense and hard hitting. Waiting for the film now,” wrote one user on Instagram. Another user wrote: “History, drama, Akshay Kumar—what more could we ask for? #KesariChapter2 is going to be huge!”

The teaser, which runs for about 90 seconds, immediately immerses the audience in a chilling atmosphere. Instead of starting with visuals, it opens with unsettling sounds—agonized cries, desperate pleas, and gunshots—setting a harrowing tone. This audio-driven introduction effectively conveys the horror of the historical event before Akshay's character appears on screen.

Akshay takes on the role of the fearless lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against British rule in the courtroom. One particularly striking moment in the teaser shows him responding to a claim about India’s subjugation with just two powerful words, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Social media has been buzzing with excitement, with fans calling the teaser “chilling,” “intense,” and “one of Akshay’s most promising projects in years.” Many are applauding the film’s approach to portraying such a significant historical event with authenticity and emotional weight. The teaser’s unconventional storytelling, combined with Akshay’s commanding screen presence, has only heightened anticipation for the film.

Karan Johar, one of the film’s producers, shared the teaser with the caption: "When truth roared louder than the empire - a revolution painted in courage was born." The film, also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, apart from Akshay. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, it is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

Given Akshay Kumar’s history with historical dramas—his 2019 film Kesari depicted the valiant Battle of Saragarhi—fans are eager to see how Kesari Chapter 2 unfolds. With such a powerful teaser setting the stage, expectations are soaring for this retelling of one of India’s darkest yet most significant moments in history