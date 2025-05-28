Kevin Costner sued by stuntwoman over filming ‘violent’ rape scene in Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2

A stunt performer has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood star Kevin Costner and the producers of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, alleging she was compelled to participate in a “violent” unscripted rape scene without receiving the necessary notice, consent, or the presence of a required intimacy coordinator. Devyn LaBella was the lead stunt double for actor Ella Hunt, who plays Juliette in the four-part western anthology written, directed by, and starring Kevin. Apart from starring in Horizon, Kevin Costner has also written and directed it

The lawsuit, filed in California on Tuesday, claims that in May 2023, Kevin improvised a rape scene involving Juliette, occurring just one day after Ella and Devyn had filmed a scripted rape scene involving a different character. The suit states that Hunt refused to perform the newly improvised scene, and Devyn was called to the set without being informed that Ella had declined and left. Devyn says she was not warned that the male actor had been directed to “mount her, pin her down and violently rake up her skirt.”

The complaint alleges that Kevin instructed her to “lay down” in a wagon before directing the male actor “to repeatedly perform a violent simulated rape” while Kevin “experimented with different takes of the rape action.” Devyn’s lawsuit contends this scene violated contractual guidelines negotiated by the performers’ union SAG-AFTRA, which require 48 hours’ notice and performer consent for any scenes involving nudity or simulated sex. Devyn claims she did not receive proper notice and did not consent, as per her contract. She also asserts that the film’s intimacy coordinator was absent, a requirement under Hunt’s contract and applicable to Devyn as her stunt double.

The lawsuit further alleges that the set was not closed during filming, despite rules mandating only a minimal crew be present for sensitive scenes involving nudity, sex, or rape. It claims “the scene was broadcast publicly on monitors for the entire crew to witness … anyone could walk by and observe the scene being performed.” This contrasts with the scripted rape scene filmed the previous day, which involved rehearsals, an intimacy coordinator, and a closed set for privacy.

Devyn is seeking damages on grounds of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and breach of contract. She reports feeling “shock, embarrassment and humiliation” immediately after the incident and began therapy in June 2023. “I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry,” Devyn said.

Kevin has denied the allegations. His attorney Marty Singer told Variety and Deadline that Costner “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.” Marty added Devyn’s claim “has absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts.” Martin said the scene was explained to Devyn, who after a rehearsal gave a “thumbs up” to a stunt coordinator, indicating her consent. Marty also said Devyn was in “good spirits” afterward, producing a text message she allegedly sent to the stunt coordinator following the shoot: “Thank you for these wonderful weeks! I so appreciate you! I learned so much and thank you again. I’m really happy it worked out the way it did to. Have a great rest of the shoot and yes talk soon!”

According to the lawsuit, Devyn complained to colleagues about her experience but felt she “had to continue working and keep up a professional attitude” because production was still ongoing.

Kevin has partially self-funded the first two Horizon films, investing US$38 million of the estimated US$100 million budget. Chapter 1 was released in June 2024 but underperformed at the box office, earning $38.7 million worldwide. Chapter 2 premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2024, with no general release date announced yet.