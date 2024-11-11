Khushi Kapoor flaunts bracelet with boyfriend Vedang's name; copies sister Janhvi Kapoor's subtle ‘Shiku’ necklace

In the age of soft launches, no one does it quite like the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have mastered the art of hinting at their rumoured relationships in the most stylish (and subtle) way possible — through their jewellery. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve been dropping little hints here and there, and their accessories are definitely the most telling clue. From personalised bracelets to statement necklaces, their jewellery choices have become the ultimate breadcrumb trail for fans to follow. (left to right) Khushi and Vedang; Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi’s subtle bracelet

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Khushi, the more private of the two sisters, recently sparked rumours about her relationship with actor Vedang Raina when fans noticed a personalised bracelet she wore during her vacation to the Maldives. At first glance, it looked like just a simple piece of jewellery, but a closer look revealed that it was stitched with the name ‘VEDANG’.

Fans were quick to connect the dots, and soon, the bracelet became a quiet symbol of her rumoured romance. “Khushi, tell us which god did you pray for,” commented a fan on Vedang's recent social media post. “We get it, khushi kapoor 🎀,” said another. “We all saw your name on khushi’s bracelet 😭 you need to stop saying you’re single in every interview,” read one more comment. “Khushi Badi kismat wali hai jo itna smart ladka mila hai😍,” was one more comment under his post.

Janhvi’s ‘Shiku’ necklace

In contrast, Janhvi takes a much more open approach to showcasing her relationship. The actress, often spotted in trendsetting designers and thoughtful outfits, has frequently worn a necklace with the name ‘Shiku’ — a nickname for her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The Devara: Part 1 actor often wears it as a statement piece, pairing it with minimalist designs that let the necklace take centre stage in her outfit.

The personalised jewellery trend

Personalised jewellery is the perfect way to soft-launch your partner on social media without making a big fuss. What’s great about this trend is how versatile it is — no matter your style, you can easily customise a piece to reflect your personality. Take the Kapoor sisters, for example. Both have their own unique aesthetics, and their personalised accessories reflect that. Khushi’s bracelet is a subtle, almost secretive nod to her relationship, while Janhvi’s necklace is bold, confident, and makes a statement. These little pieces aren’t just about fashion; they’re meaningful tokens that give fans a peek into the sisters’ romantic lives, all while staying true to their individual styles.