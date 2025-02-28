Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy; fans remember Karan Johar’s prediction ‘Bacche kamal ke honge’

Last year on Christmas, Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani and her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra took the internet by storm with their loved up snap in front of a Christmas tree. But the chemistry and drop-dead good looks were not the only reasons why! It was Kiara’s polka dot dress, which reminded netizens of Anushka Sharma’s similar outfit from her pregnancy announcement. Soon enough, there was buzz suggesting that Kiara and Sidharth are expecting their first child. However, rumours soon died down. Well, much to our delight, the happy couple have now shared an official announcement themselves! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon be mum and dad!

That’s right! Kiara is pregnant with her and Sidharth’s first baby. After slaying last night in a satin black top and a matching skirt at an event, the gorgeous mother-to-be shared the news of her pregnancy on social media right now. In the announcement post, Kiara and Sidharth are holding tiny white baby booties in their hands in a picture which is definitely the cutest thing that you will see on the internet today. Along with this precious snap, Kiara wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻.” This post is going to leave you feeling quite emotional, much like all the celebs and fans in the comment section below.

Soon after Kiara and Sidharth shared this post, fellow actor and mommy of two, Neha Dhupia commented, “Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best news ever,” whereas actor Ishaan Khatter gushed, “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey 😁🧿.” Meanwhile a fan shared, “Babies going to have a baby???😭😭😭😭,” whereas another netizen remembered filmmaker Karan Johar’s prediction and wrote, “‘Bache kamal ke honge’ 🥹🫶🏻🧿.” Another fan agreed and shared, “bacche kamal k hongee😭😭.”

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while shooting for their 2021 film Shershaah. On February 7, 2023, they tied the knot in a grand wedding. Two years later, Sidharth is now gearing up to join the club with his fellow students Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as a parent. We wish Sidharth and Kiara all the love in the world!