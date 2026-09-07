Kim Kardashian, Kanye West step out to support North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cheered on their 13-year-old daughter North West at her solo concert debut from opposite sides of the room on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

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The former couple, who split in 2021 after seven years of marriage, showed up separately to support North at her first headline show Saturday night at Chicago’s The Vic Theatre. Kim was spotted watching from a seated balcony area, and West standing on the opposite side of the theatre. The parents watched proudly as North wowed the audience while performing tracks from her EP NOrth4evr, including an unreleased track that sampled her father’s Coldest Winter.

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