Kim Kardashian to be the first passenger in Lewis Hamilton's dream Ferrari F40?

Lewis Hamilton recently acquired his dream Ferrari F40. The Formula 1 champion revealed shocking details about his new car. The passenger door of the car has never been opened, and fans are speculating that Hamilton’s girlfriend and reality TV star Kim Kardashian might be the first-ever person to be seated in the passenger seat of the car, according to Luxury Launches. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Besides, the team at Ferrari restoring the car reportedly told Hamilton that the engine was stamped with the number 44, which is also the Formula One driver’s racing number. Hamilton also revealed that the F40 has only been driven for 69 kms and was kept covered later on.

ESPN quoted Hamilton, “I've been looking for one for a while and I wanted one with low mileage. I wanted one with a story, and lots have come up in auction over the past couple of years, some with low mileage, but just not particularly special, or maybe the paint's been redone or something like that."

He further stated, “I wanted to find the most authentic one and managed to come across this one that the owner had bought, drove it from Maranello to his home, 69 kilometres, and then parked it and never started it again. The passenger door had never been opened.”