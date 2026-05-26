From holding her newborn daughter with tears in her eyes to discovering an entirely new meaning of love, actor Krissann Barretto says motherhood has transformed her life in ways she never imagined. The actor, who welcomed baby girl Krisha with her husband electrical engineer Nathan Karamchandani on May 20, is currently embracing what she calls the “most magical phase” of her life. Navigating pregnancy, childbirth, and now parenthood away from home in America, Krissann admits she is still overwhelmed with emotion.

Krissann Barretto on becoming a mom: The moment she held my hand, I fell in love

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“Honestly, I was in shock for a while. I just kept staring at her and as soon as it hit me that this is my baby, oh my God, I became so emotional. My husband and I just held her with happy tears in our eyes. I can’t put what I felt into words. It was the most magical feeling in the world,” she tells us.

The actor who rose to fame for her role in popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, elaborates further, she shares, “Around the first week of September, I realised I had missed my period, which had never happened before. My husband and I instantly had a feeling, and that same night we took a pregnancy test. It came back positive and we were bursting with happiness.”

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{{^usCountry}} Calling parenthood the “best journey” of their lives, the 34-year-old says, “We both moved to America from different countries to start a life together, and now we’re experiencing this beautiful phase of parenthood on our own, away from family and friends back home. In many ways, that has brought us even closer as a couple.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling parenthood the “best journey” of their lives, the 34-year-old says, “We both moved to America from different countries to start a life together, and now we’re experiencing this beautiful phase of parenthood on our own, away from family and friends back home. In many ways, that has brought us even closer as a couple.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 34-year-old who underwent a C-section, says she is recovering well. “The moment you look at your baby, you almost forget everything else. Nothing compares to that feeling. I’m still recovering, but it was all worth it,” she says. Krissann adds that becoming a mom has given her a completely new perspective on women and motherhood itself. “I genuinely think it’s a miracle what women are capable of doing with their bodies. I have never felt stronger or more powerful in my life. Going through pregnancy gives me a whole new level of respect for mothers and everything women go through to bring life into this world. And above all, I have never experienced love like this before. It truly feels like my heart is outside my body now,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 34-year-old who underwent a C-section, says she is recovering well. “The moment you look at your baby, you almost forget everything else. Nothing compares to that feeling. I’m still recovering, but it was all worth it,” she says. Krissann adds that becoming a mom has given her a completely new perspective on women and motherhood itself. “I genuinely think it’s a miracle what women are capable of doing with their bodies. I have never felt stronger or more powerful in my life. Going through pregnancy gives me a whole new level of respect for mothers and everything women go through to bring life into this world. And above all, I have never experienced love like this before. It truly feels like my heart is outside my body now,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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She agrees that becoming a mother has changed her perspective towards life, relationships, and even her own parents. “I finally understand the meaning behind the phrase, ‘Jab khud maa banoge tab samajh aayega.’ Every decision now revolves around what is best for Krisha because she comes first. At the same time, this journey also makes me realise and appreciate everything my mother must have gone through during her pregnancy with me,” she explains, adding: that her bond with both her mother and mother-in-law has deepened after becoming a mother herself. “I’ve always shared a very close relationship with my mother, and I’m also extremely close to my mother-in-law. In fact, she flew down to be with us and help with the baby,” she says, adding with a laugh, “Now I finally understand why parents are always so eager to get their children to sleep — because they desperately want to sleep themselves.”

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One of the moments that stays closest to her heart, she says, is when her daughter recognises her presence and comfort. “The moment she holds my hand and recognises me as her safe place… that feeling is indescribable. Realising that I’m her mother and her comfort is something nothing can ever compare to,” she says emotionally.

Now embracing motherhood full-time, Krissann says her priorities have naturally shifted, especially when it comes to work and career. “My daughter comes first now. I chose to bring her into this world and I feel responsible for giving her the best of everything. I’m grateful for the career I’ve built and I know I’ll return to work when the time feels right, but at this stage, my child needs me the most,” she ends.

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