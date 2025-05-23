Is Kylie Jenner ready to have a baby with Timothee Chalamet?

It just happens to be so that eagle-eyed fans can cool-ly expect a headline-making Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet moment, usually clad in PDA, to drop fortnightly. The Oscar-nominated actor and beauty mogul have been linked together since September 2023 but have taken the job of all-but-confirming their romance for fans, at a rather leisurely pace. Several concerts, tennis, Gold Globes and basketball games later, the two finally made things red carpet official at the 70th annual David Di Donatello photocall in Rome, Italy, held on May 7. And now, if sources are to be believed, Kylie would "love" to have a baby with Timothee in the near future! Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet ready for a baby together?

As per a source-based Entertainment Tonight report, "Kylie thinks Timothee is so great with her kids, and she has told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him some day". Speaking about their personal equation, the source further shared, "Kylie is so in love with Timothee. She loves learning about his world and supporting him whenever she can", also adding, "When Kylie and Timothee are not physically together, they’re constantly texting. Kylie's friends joke that they can tell when she's texting him because she'll smile so big and blush while looking down at her phone".

While an IRL Chalamet-Jenner baby might be a little while away, for now, Kylie appears content with having made things as official as possible with her man. As quoted in a US Weekly source-based report, "Kylie's really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is. She and Timothee have gotten really serious, and this was a big step".

The source also cleared, "Everything is going really well. She's proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past. They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life".

Are you rooting for a pint-sized Jenner-Chalamet crossover?