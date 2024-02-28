 Lakadbaggha set to become a comic-book saga; from screen to pages says Anshuman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Lakadbaggha set to become a comic-book saga; from screen to pages says Anshuman Jha

Lakadbaggha set to become a comic-book saga; from screen to pages says Anshuman Jha

ByKavita Awaasthi
Feb 28, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Actor-producer Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha is being adapted into a comic book series and the first volume will be released at ComicCon 2024.

Comic book fans and enthusiasts can look forward to a new addition to their collection. Actor -producer Anshuman Jha’s 2023 release Lakadbaggha, will soon release a comic book series on the film. Jha, who played the masked vigilante in the film, is excited about the Animal Lover Vigilante comic book called Lakadbaggha (The Hyena).

Anshuman Jha in Lakadbaggha
Anshuman Jha in Lakadbaggha

It will be created by American illustrator Brittain Peck and will be unveiled at Comic Con 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jha says, “Lakadbaggha has been a dream project, and seeing it expand into the comic book realm is beyond exciting and one which will live beyond us. I am thrilled to create this. Comic book characters become artefacts of pop-culture. I have grown up reading Tintin, Chacha Choudhary, Lotpot and Nagraj- and all of them have left a mark in my mind.And while comic books are usually a staple for films- Spiderman, Batman - we are catching the nose the other way round with Lakadbaggha-1 as a film released in 2023. Volume-1 of the comic book series will now launch in 2024."

He adds, "But the comic book world was always in the pipeline for me. Comic-Con has been a dream and launching the comic series there is a pledge to give comic book lovers a home bred, desi Indian ordinary man who is a ‘Superhero’ fighting for the voiceless - Arjun Bakshi. With Brittain Peck creating the art we are fusing the best of the East and West in a bid to create a hero based in values of goodness, whose superpower is that he is ordinary."

The origin story of the action film won the Vision Award at Stuttgart in 2023 with Jha winning the Best Actor award at the HBO South Asian Festival in New York, also clocked over a 100Million viewing minutes on its digital release in India. The makers are working on the sequel of the film, which will go on the floor this year.

Jha adds, "While we have part-2 of the film going on floors this year in Indonesia and plans for part 3 in late 2025 in Los Angeles, the comics will keep churning out newer characters which may or may not make it to the screens. The comic book will have a life of its own for it will make Arjun (his character) - the masked animal lover vigilante more accessible to the youth and will feed into/from the film. The action on the pages will be wild. Also, the comic book will allow the readers to delve more into the origin story of Arjun and will help them delve deeper into all the characters. Volume 1 will have 3 books and we are starting with 3 volumes in 2024. It will seek inspiration from the hero that is Arjun Bakshi, not validation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On