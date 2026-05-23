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Language no bar! Kiara Advani, Raghav Juyal, Rohit Saraf and others expand their reach across cinemas

Several actors, including Akshay Oberoi and Abhishek Banerjee, are making their debuts in South cinema, reflecting the growing trend of cross-regional projects.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 11:02 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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From Raghav Juyal making his Telugu debut with The Paradise to Gulshan Devaiah stepping into Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram, several actors are expanding their horizons into regional cinema. Joining the growing list now is Rohit Saraf, who is all set to make his Telugu debut with Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali. Here are all the stars who set to make either their regional debut in recent times:

Language no bar! Kiara Advani, Raghav Juyal, Rohit Saraf and others expand their reach across cinemas

Kiara Advani:

After delivering her baby girl Saraayah in July last year, actor Kiara Advani is now gearing up to make her Kannada debut with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Apart from Kiara the film has a power packed line up, actors like: Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, and others.

Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi is making his South Indian debut in the highly anticipated Kannada action-thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Raghav Juyal:

Actor Raghav Juyal is making his Telugu cinema debut in with a multi-lingual film The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama features Raghav as the primary antagonist opposite actor Nani. Set to release in August 2026, the film will be released in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Adarsh Gourav:

The 31-year-old actor is making his Telugu movie debut with a psychological horror thriller titled “Happy Birthday Uma” (also reported as Birthday). Directed by Baba Shashank, while the film was initially slated for a 2025 release, it is currently anticipated to release sometime later this year.

Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan is officially expanding his footprint into South cinema. The actor is set to make his Tamil digital debut in the crime thriller series Legacy and his Telugu film debut in the action-family drama Maa Inti Bangaram alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Language no bar! Kiara Advani, Raghav Juyal, Rohit Saraf and others expand their reach across cinemas
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Language no bar! Kiara Advani, Raghav Juyal, Rohit Saraf and others expand their reach across cinemas
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