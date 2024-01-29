Lauv is joined by Armaan Malik to perform I'm So Tired on his debut gig in India

Despite coming down with a severe bout of travel sickness, Ari Staprans Leff aka Lauv gave it his all during his first-ever gig in India. With the sun setting, it painted a beautiful background The American singer-songwriter and record producer performed some of his social media popular songs. He performed on Day 1 of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, which took place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Lauv performs at Lolla India

During his performances, Lauv told the audience, “I am going to drink some water. I hope you are all drinking water and staying hydrated.”

Lauv performing at Lollapallooza India

Lauv entered the stage donning a glittery helmet and dabbling with a few instruments on stage. He also gave his fans an unusual surprise as singer-songwriter Armaan Malik joined him on stage for a performance of the song I'm So Tired. Lauv also performed on songs like I Like Me Better, Fuck, I’m Lonely, Chasing Fire, and Love U Like That. While singing Steal The Show from the 2023 animated Elementals, the singer treated the audience to a performance on the piano.

Getting off the stage, Lauv performed live while interacting with the crowds. Some lucky fans also managed to snap some autographs as well. Lauv told his fans, “I fucking love you so much. I aim also working on a new album and I’m excited for that.”

Lauv was joined by Armaan Malik on stage

Taking to Instagram the next day, Lauv expressed his joy and excitement at visiting India. He wrote, “Honestly I spend so much time in the studio that I forget what life is really like. Coming to India and playing lolla and meeting everyone today gave me such a vibe of EVERYTHING IS OKAY AND PEOPLE LOVE YOU AND DONT GET SO IN UR HEAD.”

A mental health advocate and a prominent member of the LGBTQIA+, he added, “I know it sounds crazy but I genuinely get so in my head about people hating me that I forget to leave my house and see people. Anyone else have this problem? It’s like I’m convinced even my best friends don’t like me in some way. And i know im not the most consistent friend, but i do love very deeply and just want the best for everyone and honestly i think life WILL be a lot better when I realize i just GOTTA GO OUTSIDE to feel everyone. “