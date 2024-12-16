‘Like Tendulkar is for cricket, Zakir Hussain was for classical music’: Late maestro’s Wah Taj student Aditya Kalyanpur

The world of Indian classical music mourns the loss of an unparalleled maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away earlier today. Tributes have been pouring in from every corner of the globe, but few are as deeply personal as that of Aditya Kalyanpur, one of his most devoted students and a celebrated tabla artist in his own right. Kalyanpur, also had the rare privilege of sharing screen space with Hussain in the iconic Wah Taj advertisement at the tender age of eight, reflected on the life and legacy of his guru in an emotional conversation. Aditya Kalyanpur recalled his fondest memories of Ustad Zakir Hussain, including the time they shot for the 'Wah Taj' ad.

“I am still processing the news about his death. I am still in shock, and I cannot believe that he is gone, really,” Kalyanpur began, his voice heavy with emotion. “For me, and for so many others, he was more than a musician. He was an institution, a guiding light, someone we all looked up to not just for his music but for the kind of human being he was.”

Aditya fondly recalled the day he first met the maestro on the set of the Wah Taj advertisement. “That was the first time in my life I entered a studio and saw how mics were set up around the tabla, how the music gets recorded. It’s one of my fondest memories with him,” he shared. “I was just a child, but even then, just being in his presence was something I dreamt of. He made me feel so at ease, despite his towering personality.”

Kalyanpur’s admiration for Hussain extended far beyond the tabla. “Unlike other classical musicians, he was a very progressive musician who loved listening to western and pop music. He had a great sense of humour,” he said with a smile. “Even with his big personality, he made everyone working with him feel at ease and comfortable.”

Reflecting on the maestro’s influence, Kalyanpur said, “Certain people are sent from above; we refer to them as icons. Like Sachin is for cricket, Amitabh is for Bollywood, Zakir Hussain was for Indian classical music, and in particular, tabla. Only he could have pulled off blending tabla and Indian classical music to popular and mainstream sensibilities and make it so widely loved. He was sent to this planet by the Almighty above.”

For Kalyanpur, Hussain’s lessons extended far beyond music. “Off stage, I learnt how to be a better human being,” he said. “He taught me how to be humble, to be kinder towards people. The lessons he taught me, I still keep them with me to this date, and they have helped me become who I am. Whatever I do in service of music is all because of him.”

The loss of Hussain leaves a void that, according to Kalyanpur, is impossible to fill. “Certain experiences in life are unforgettable,” he concluded. “To be allowed to be near him, learn so many things from him — not just about playing the tabla but other things in life as well — was one of the greatest experiences of my life. He was dedicated to music, full of sincerity, and truly one of a kind.”