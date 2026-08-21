Lock Upp star Akanksha Chamola chooses peace over ‘fake divorce’ allegations

The news of actor Akanksha Chamola’s separation with husband Gaurav Khanna has been following her wherever she goes. Despite a successful stint at reality show where she broke the news, her personal life has taken the limelight. So much so, that she was also accused of orchestrating her separation for mileage in the show. Akanksha has distanced herself from the vicious cycle of explaining herself.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016.

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“I would never do something like this for PR,” Akanksha tells us. She adds, “The show I was a part of was about revealing your own self and speaking about things and secrets that you may have kept with you for a long time. That is exactly what I did. It was about being honest about my own journey, not creating a narrative. "

Also Read | Akanksha Chamola says she and Gaurav Khanna have not got the time to sign divorce papers because of work schedule

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{{^usCountry}} The actor known for her work in television shows such as Swaragini and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, adds, “There are also legal aspects involved, and I have spoken about that time and again. I think I’ve chosen not to get into a cycle of proving myself. There are some things in life that you don’t need to constantly justify to everyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor known for her work in television shows such as Swaragini and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, adds, “There are also legal aspects involved, and I have spoken about that time and again. I think I’ve chosen not to get into a cycle of proving myself. There are some things in life that you don’t need to constantly justify to everyone.” {{/usCountry}}

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As a public figure, she is accustomed to dealing with the limelight and with people constantly talking about her separation with Gaurav, Akanksha has also made peace with the judgments that are coming her way. So much so that she recently told paparazzi to not ask or talk about Gaurav at all.

“I’ve been dealing with public scrutiny for a very long time now. I dealt with it when I was married and I’m dealing with it even after announcing my separation. The reality is that there are certain things that only the people going through them truly know. I have said what I had to say I choose peace over explanation,” says Akanksa, who got married to Gaurav in 2016.

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