Made in Heaven 2 actor Jim Sarbh: It’s a competitive industry to be in, but I focus on my craft

Actor Jim Sarbh, who recently starred in the web show Made in Heaven 2, is aware that showbiz is a competitive world to be a part of, but instead of fretting about what his contemporaries are doing, he prefers to focus on his craft. “That being said, it doesn’t mean I don’t have insecurities or vulnerable moments. I do have those moments just like everybody else. But I deal with them by acknowledging them and working on my craft.”

Jim Sarbh was last seen in web series, Made in Heaven season 2

And the first step towards that is to detach himself from competition and rat race. “I feel it’s really important, and everyday is an effort towards that direction. Therefore, when I’m not working, I like to detach myself from this glamour world. And I try to do that by living a full life outside of my only work life,” says the 37-year-old actor, who is a man of few words.

Sarbh, who was seen in recent projects including Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and web series Rocket Boys, adds that when it comes to work, focusing on his craft is all that matters. “I put all that energy in my characters, and focus on playing good parts. That is the focus of my life, and not anything else. That’s why, you’d have seen that I’ve kept my personal life very private. And honestly, I didn’t put any extra effort; it happened very naturally in my case. I don’t like gossip, so don’t want to become one,” states the Padmaavat (2018) actor.

Over the years, Sarbh has earned a position in the industry by showing his range through projects such as Neerja (2016), Sanju (2018) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Opening up on the process he follow to pick projects, he tells us, “It really depends upon several things from the director you want to work to the script. The number one point is the script, whether I want to be a part of this performance or not. Do I think the character is interesting? How the director is? What the platform is? These are some of the things I look at before signing a project".

