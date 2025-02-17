Maha Shivratri special: Akshay Kumar teams up with Palash Sen for a devotional single; singer says this about the actor

Akshay Kumar with Dr Palash Sen

Ahead of Maha Shivratri on February 26, actor Akshay Kumar and singer

Dr Palash Sen have teamed up for a new single, Mahakal Chalo. Released today, the track showcases the vocals of both Akshay and Palash.

“When composer Vikram Montrose first approached me for the song, I recorded some parts at my studio in Delhi, then travelled to Mumbai to complete the rest. It’s a duet, featuring Akshay and me,” Palash explains.

Palash speaks highly of his co-singer, Akshay, calling him “a true musician at heart”. He continues, “It was incredible working with Akshay, who, despite his superstardom, remains humble and respectful. He’s a thorough professional. When we arrived on set, he knew the entire song by heart, while I was still struggling with the lyrics. He kept saying he’s not a singer, but I must admit, he’s a naturally gifted one.” He continues, “Bollywood stays away from me and but I’m glad Akshay thought of me and there was no bias against me. I didn’t feel that I’m from the indie space. If Akshay likes a song, he knows how to go about it. He’s open to experimentation. We didn’t know each other, but he brought me on board.”

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya was also brought on board for the music video, which features both Palash and Akshay performing behind the mic, bonding over a song dedicated to Mahadev.