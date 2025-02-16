Akshay Kumar touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet, attends ISPL season 2 finale with daughter Nitara. Watch

Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, attended the finale of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). Many videos of celebrities have emerged on social media platforms. The second season of ISPL's finale was played between Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer in Thane. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film Kesari Chapter 2 gets a new release date. Check details)

Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar attend ISPL event

Amitabh attended this cricket event in support of the Majhi Mumbai team. In a clip, he was spotted sitting on a couch with Sachin Tendulkar, in the stadium's VIP stands. The duo was seen talking with each other. Amitabh wore a white hoodie for the event, which had the Majhi Mumbai logo on it, and paired it with black trousers. Sachin was seen in a printed shirt and pants.

Akshay Kumar spotted with daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar, the owner of the Srinagar Ke Veers cricket team, also attended the event. He wore a black striped shirt and pants for the occasion. Akshay's daughter, Nitara Bhatia, was also seen sitting next to him. She wore a white top and denims. He was accompanied by his friends, too.

Akshay touches Amitabh's feet

In a clip, Amitabh was seen greeting his fans on the field. He also showered love on a baby. In another video, Akshay was seen touching Amitabh's feet and hugging him. The duo shared a brief conversation and laughed too. Majhi Mumbai clinched the title after pipping Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets in a clash at the jam-packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

About Akshay and Amitabh's projects

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role, although further details about the film remain under wraps.

Akshay also has Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in the pipeline. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The film, based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, will release on April 18, 2025. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. C Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.