Mahashivratri speacial| Mahira Sharma: I have experienced a deep sense of connection while praying to Lord Shiva

igg Boss fame, actor Mahira Sharma, is a devotee of Lord Shiva and keeps a fast every year on Mahashivratri. "I celebrate Mahashivratri by fasting, meditation, and offering prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva. I also observe a day-long fast and perform rituals such as bathing the Shiva lingam with milk, honey, and water, offering Bilva leaves, chanting mantras like the Shiva Mahamrityunjaya Mantra," adding, "I visit Shiva temples to seek blessings. The day is marked with spiritual practices aimed at attaining inner peace, wisdom, and enlightenment. Like every year, I will be fasting, visit the Shiv temple and offer prayers this year as well." Mahira Sharma on mahashivratri

The Bepanah Pyaar actor feels that there has always been a personal and professional influence of Shiva on her. "The influence that devotion to Lord Shiva has had on me, including how it may impact my personal and professional life is very pure. Devotion to Lord Shiva has brought a sense of peace, strength, and guidance, relationships, and overall well-being. Professionally, it has also inspired qualities in me," she expresses.

"Because of devotion to Lord Shiva, I have experienced the feeling of a deep sense of connection during prayers, experiencing moments of clarity or insight, finding solace during challenging times, or witnessing signs and synchronicities that affirm their faith. I often cherish moments of spiritual realization or inner transformation inspired by their devotion to Lord Shiva," the 26-year-old further adds.

"One of the most inspiring teachings from Lord Shiva is his embodiment of detachment and transcendence. Additionally, Lord Shiva's role as a creator, preserver, and destroyer symbolizes the cyclical nature of life and the certainty of change," Sharma tells us, highlighting how she values his teachings.

She also shares the holy places she has visited till being a devotee. "I have visited a few places like Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar Temple and Shiv Khori. Shiv Khori is a cave shrine located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. The cave is so beautifully dedicated to Lord Shiva. I feel Ujjain is one of the seven sacred cities and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, is one of my favourite twelve Jyotirlingas, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is known for its unique lingam, which is believed to be self-manifested," Sharma ends.