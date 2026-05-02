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Malaika Arora reveals the people she would reach out to if there's ever a crisis in life: My family and…

Who is Malaika Arora's favourite actor from the film industry? Who gets the first call from her if there is a crisis? Here's what she revealed.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:32 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Staying relevant for thirty years is no small task- Malaika Arora has done just that. And while her strong mindset certainly helped her throughout, there's also the moral and emotional support she received from GUTS- her girl gang, consisting of sister Amrita Arora Ladak, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor!

Malaika Arora

In a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor on The Right Angle, she spilled the beans on who's the first person she would call in a crisis, “There are a couple of people that I would definitely want to reach out to. Family goes without saying. The girl that I hang out with- they are a phone call away, literally. they are a call away, and I know they’ll all be there. We stand up for each other. We’re each other’s support system. There are days where we don’t even connect, we may not talk, but we’ll always be there for each other.”

Malaika's faves

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

malaika arora amitabh bachchan shah rukh khan kareena kapoor amrita arora
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Malaika Arora reveals the people she would reach out to if there's ever a crisis in life: My family and…
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Malaika Arora reveals the people she would reach out to if there's ever a crisis in life: My family and…
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