Malaika Arora reveals the people she would reach out to if there's ever a crisis in life: My family and…

Staying relevant for thirty years is no small task- Malaika Arora has done just that. And while her strong mindset certainly helped her throughout, there's also the moral and emotional support she received from GUTS- her girl gang, consisting of sister Amrita Arora Ladak, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor!

Malaika Arora

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In a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor on The Right Angle, she spilled the beans on who's the first person she would call in a crisis, “There are a couple of people that I would definitely want to reach out to. Family goes without saying. The girl that I hang out with- they are a phone call away, literally. they are a call away, and I know they’ll all be there. We stand up for each other. We’re each other’s support system. There are days where we don’t even connect, we may not talk, but we’ll always be there for each other.”

Malaika's faves

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{{^usCountry}} Malaika has worked with the biggest of stars in her career, from former brother-in-law Salman Khan, to Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya. Malaika, revealing who are her favourites on The Right Angle show, said, "I’ve grown up on a staple of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s films. I’ve loved his films during my growing up years, and we keep watching them over and over again. Then, of course, I’ve always been a Shah Rukh Khan fan. I love his kind of cinema. As you go along, there are so many others that do amazing work and are just brilliant actors. But these are the ones I’ve always been a fan of.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malaika has worked with the biggest of stars in her career, from former brother-in-law Salman Khan, to Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya. Malaika, revealing who are her favourites on The Right Angle show, said, "I’ve grown up on a staple of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s films. I’ve loved his films during my growing up years, and we keep watching them over and over again. Then, of course, I’ve always been a Shah Rukh Khan fan. I love his kind of cinema. As you go along, there are so many others that do amazing work and are just brilliant actors. But these are the ones I’ve always been a fan of.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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