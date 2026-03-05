Malavika Mohanan on working with Prabhas, Rajinikanth and others: Today cinema has no borders

As cinema continues to evolve into a truly pan-India phenomenon, actors today are increasingly collaborating across industries and languages. For actor Malavika Mohanan, this shift has opened up opportunities to work with some of the biggest names in the country while exploring diverse storytelling traditions. Actor Malavika Mohanan

Currently juggling multiple Tamil projects, including one alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanan reflects on how the boundaries that once defined regional cinema are gradually fading. Having already shared screen space with leading stars such as Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and Vijay, she believes that contemporary filmmaking is no longer restricted by language or geography.

“Cinema today is truly borderless. If you’re part of a good project today, it reaches everyone. Language is no longer a barrier,” she says, adding that she feels fortunate to be collaborating with some of the finest talents across industries. “I’m in a space where I’m getting to work with some of the best filmmakers and artists from different parts of the country.”

At the same time, the actor acknowledges that success and setbacks are an inevitable part of the journey. “Of course you want every film to do well, but some work and some don’t. That’s part of the process. As long as I’m growing as an actor and working on exciting projects, that’s what matters,” she notes.

For Mohanan, the learning process continues on every film set. She enjoys closely observing her co-actors and the filmmaking process, treating each project as an opportunity to absorb something new. “Filmmaking is such a collaborative art form, there are no fixed rules. One of my favourite things to do on set is observe,” she shares, drawing a parallel with another passion of hers. “It’s the same approach I have when I’m out in the wild capturing photographs, you watch, learn and absorb the moment,” she ends.