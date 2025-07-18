Man of Steel star Henry Cavill opens up about his daughter for the first time

British actor Henry Cavill has opened up for the first time about becoming a father, offering a rare glimpse into his life away from the spotlight. The 42-year-old actor, known for his intensely private nature, spoke about the birth of his daughter and the deep sense of contentment he now finds in family life. “My daughter being born, and the five of us [partner Natalie, daughter, Cavill and their two dogs] settling into our forever home,” he said after he was asked about the ‘most important time in his life’, during an interview with British GQ Magazine. Henry Cavill

Henry and his partner, television executive Natalie Viscuso, welcomed their first child earlier this year, in January 2025. The couple, who first confirmed their relationship in 2021, had kept most details surrounding the pregnancy under wraps until Henry casually confirmed the news at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in April 2024. Since then, he has only occasionally hinted at his new role as a father, once posting a lighthearted Instagram message on Father’s Day asking for parenting advice from fans.

Despite the calm he's found at home, the Man of Steel actor admitted that a typical routine remains elusive. “Ordinary life? I’m not sure I remember that! Seriously, though, it can be difficult. Daily routine is not a luxury that I am afforded, but travelling to far flung places and the opportunity to be storytelling at the level that I am makes up for all of it,” he said.

When asked how he spends his time when not making movies, Henry spoke about his love for both gaming and the outdoors. “I’m a big fan of computer games which can be both a disconnect and a wonderful way to dive into storytelling,” he said, before adding, “Conversely, I also love to spend time outdoors soaking in the wonders of the world. Where I live has a magic to it that is difficult to describe.”