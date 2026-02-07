Mary Kom actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68 following heart attack in Kathmandu

According to The Kathmandu Post, Sunil passed away on Friday morning in Kathmandu after suffering a suspected heart attack. He was undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali when his condition suddenly deteriorated.

As controversy brews around Mary Kom and her story, a devastating piece of news has struck the film fraternity. Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, best known internationally for his role as Priyanka Chopra’s coach in the film Mary Kom (2014), has died at the age of 68.

A sudden loss Hospital officials confirmed that the actor was brought in unconscious and that an ECG conducted at 7:44 a.m. confirmed his death. “He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death,” a hospital source told The Kathmandu Post. Doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death, though an official medical report is still awaited.

His career in Nepali cinema Born in Dang, Nepal, Sunil sported a career spanning more than four decades. He appeared in over 300 Nepali films and became a defining figure in the country’s film industry. His portrayal of the villainous Rate Kaila in the cult classic Chino (1991) remains one of the most iconic performances in Nepali film history.

Before venturing into acting, Sunil began his career as a model in Mumbai during the mid-1970s. He made his film debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) and went on to appear in several Hindi films. In 2014, he gained widespread recognition for his role as coach Narjit Singh in Mary Kom. More recently, he made a brief appearance in The Family Man Season 3, playing David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland.