Masters of the Universe: He Man finds his power again in a nostalgic and crowd-pleasing adventure

The story revolves around Prince Adam, forced to flee his home planet after Skeletor launches an attack and seizes control. During his escape to Earth, he loses his mighty sword, the very source of his power, and spends years searching for it. When he finally finds it, Skeletor's forces are quick to close in, setting the stage for a battle that drives the rest of the film.

I had a faint recollection of He-Man 's iconic 'I have the power!' battle cry as I settled in to watch the new live-action adaptation. Like many children of the 90s, I had been fascinated by the cartoon hero whose transformation from Prince Adam to the mighty He-Man felt nothing short of magical. With a live-action film arriving in cinemas, and without having revisited any other adaptation post that, there was some nostalgia. The real question, however, was whether a story that once captivated children could still resonate with the same audience now all grown up.

The simplicity of the narrative works both for and against the film. On the one hand, the screenplay by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee and David Callaham keeps the storytelling accessible and easy to follow. It doesn't burden the audience with excessive mythology or convoluted plot twists. On the other, the film rarely strays from familiar superhero tropes. The broad story is predictable, and seasoned viewers will be able to anticipate where the plot is headed long before it gets there. While the nostalgia factor helps sustain interest, the lack of surprises or risks prevents the film from generating edge-of-the-seat thrill.

What does work in the film's favour is its treatment of the characters. Most of them are given enough backstory to feel more than just familiar archetypes, while the dialogues do a good job of lending them a personality. There is a reason origin stories often end up being the strongest entries in a franchise: they introduce audiences to a new world, and the relationships that drive the narrative. Since this film effectively functions as the beginning of a larger saga, and has a retro vibe to it, it benefits from that sense of discovery.

Among the performances, Nicholas Galitzine makes a convincing He-Man, striking the right balance between vulnerability and physical strength. The role gives him ample opportunity to showcase both sides of the character, and he fares well. Idris Elba lends dependable support as Duncan. Camila Mendes delivers a confident performance as Teela, ensuring the character is more than just a sidekick in the hero's journey.

Overall, not every childhood favourite needs a radical reinvention. Masters of the Universe understands that and instead focuses on translating the spirit of the cartoon to the big screen. The result is a film that occasionally feels dated in its storytelling but remains engaging thanks to its characters and sense of fun.