Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to get a sequel, studio confirms

The 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days fans have something to cheer about. A sequel of the rom-com starring and Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson is in works.

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in a still from 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

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The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Paramount studio is developing a sequel feature to the hit movie, with Kate Hudson attached to star and producer alongside Stacey Sher.

She’s expected to star alongside Matthew McConaughey. However, as of now, there is no confirmation that either actor has signed on to appear in the sequel. It was reported that a writer is yet to come on board and no timeline has been set so far.

The film grossed nearly $180 million worldwide on a reported $50 million budget.

The original film, released in theatres in February 2003, became one of the most popular romantic comedies of its time. Directed by Donald Petrie, the film follows Hudson’s magazine writer Andie, who chooses to test a dating theory for a story by attempting to drive a man away within 10 days.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, McConaughey recounted to People about meeting with Hudson before the start of production. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot. There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked,” he recalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, McConaughey recounted to People about meeting with Hudson before the start of production. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot. There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked,” he recalled. {{/usCountry}}

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He also recently shared on told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the title from his catalog that gifts his biggest residual checks and added, “It still pays the best ‘mailbox money’ of any film I’ve ever done, by far.”

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