Meet Kriti Sanon's soon-to-be jiju Stebin Ben ahead of wedding to Nupur Sanon in Udaipur; read
According to reports, Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are all set for a royal wedding in Udaipur this January. Here's everything to know about the groom
Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is reportedly all set to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a grand winter wedding early next year. According to reports, the ceremony will take place on January 8 and 9, 2026, at Udaipur’s Fairmont Palace, one of Rajasthan’s most luxurious heritage venues. The news was shared by influencer Vinay Sharma on Instagram, in a post that quickly went viral.
The upcoming wedding, which is expected to be an intimate yet star-studded affair, will reportedly be attended by close family and friends. While neither Nupur nor Stebin has confirmed the wedding yet, the rumours are taking over social media. And while fans already know him for his chart-topping hits, there’s renewed curiosity about Stebin Ben — Kriti Sanon’s soon-to-be jiju.
Stebin Ben's journey from Bhopal to Bollywood
Born and raised in Bhopal, Stebin Ben discovered his love for music at a young age. His first stage, as he recalls, was the school auditorium — the place where he realised that music wasn’t just a hobby, but a calling. From college fests to local competitions, Stebin built his confidence and eventually moved to Mumbai in 2016 to pursue a career in playback singing.
Like many newcomers, his journey started small. He performed in cafés and clubs across Mumbai’s bustling nightlife scene, slowly gaining a loyal fan base. His cover of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai went viral, catching the attention of major labels and marking his debut under Zee Music, which turned into a charting success.
Since then, there’s been no looking back. Stebin has lent his voice to stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor, and has collaborated with top musicians including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin-Jigar, Jeet Gannguli, and Mohit Suri.
His breakout hit Sahiba dominated Spotify charts and established him as one of the most promising new voices in Indian pop and playback music. Some of his most popular songs include Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, and Baarish Aayi Hai — all of which turned into internet favourites.
What drives Stebin Ben
In interviews, Stebin has often spoken about his musical influences and humble beginnings. In an old interview with The Indian Express, the singer said: “Honestly, I take a lot of inspiration from Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. The way they have grown in the last decade, from doing smaller shows to now filling stadiums and connecting with millions of people, is something I truly admire,” he said.
He added, “What keeps me grounded is my love of music itself. I remind myself that I began this road because I genuinely enjoy singing. That is why I decided to take a leap of faith and came to Mumbai with just ₹20,000; and I did café shows. My family, close friends, and fans all play an important role in keeping me motivated.”
His equation with Nupur Sanon
While the wedding reports have sent fans into a frenzy, Stebin has maintained a reserved stance on his personal life. Addressing dating rumours earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when is the right time and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way.”
Speaking about his bond with Nupur, he added, “It’s fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as far as it's all positive, it's not harming my image or reputation. Nupur’s my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise and I don't try to go and clear the rumours.”
As preparations reportedly continue for the big day in Udaipur, fans are eager to see if Kriti Sanon’s sister and the soulful singer will soon make it official.