Meet Kriti Sanon's soon-to-be jiju Stebin Ben ahead of wedding to Nupur Sanon in Udaipur; read

Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is reportedly all set to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a grand winter wedding early next year. According to reports, the ceremony will take place on January 8 and 9, 2026, at Udaipur’s Fairmont Palace, one of Rajasthan’s most luxurious heritage venues. The news was shared by influencer Vinay Sharma on Instagram, in a post that quickly went viral.

Born and raised in Bhopal, Stebin Ben discovered his love for music at a young age. His first stage, as he recalls, was the school auditorium — the place where he realised that music wasn’t just a hobby, but a calling. From college fests to local competitions, Stebin built his confidence and eventually moved to Mumbai in 2016 to pursue a career in playback singing.

The upcoming wedding, which is expected to be an intimate yet star-studded affair, will reportedly be attended by close family and friends. While neither Nupur nor Stebin has confirmed the wedding yet, the rumours are taking over social media. And while fans already know him for his chart-topping hits, there’s renewed curiosity about Stebin Ben — Kriti Sanon’s soon-to-be jiju.

Like many newcomers, his journey started small. He performed in cafés and clubs across Mumbai’s bustling nightlife scene, slowly gaining a loyal fan base. His cover of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai went viral, catching the attention of major labels and marking his debut under Zee Music, which turned into a charting success.

Since then, there’s been no looking back. Stebin has lent his voice to stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor, and has collaborated with top musicians including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin-Jigar, Jeet Gannguli, and Mohit Suri.

His breakout hit Sahiba dominated Spotify charts and established him as one of the most promising new voices in Indian pop and playback music. Some of his most popular songs include Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, and Baarish Aayi Hai — all of which turned into internet favourites.