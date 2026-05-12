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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spark divorce speculation; sources claim the couple has been living separately

Speculation about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's marriage troubles arose after they unfollowed each other on SM. Reports suggest they have been living seperately

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:24 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Rumours of trouble in actor Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s marriage have surfaced online, four years after their lavish wedding. The speculation began after fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking concerns about a possible separation.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (instagram)

Screenshots of their profiles quickly circulated across social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram, with fans suggesting this sudden digital disconnect indicates a strain in their relationship. Despite having unfollowed each other, Mouni still features her wedding pictures and several posts with Suraj on her profile. Earlier, Suraj had deleted their wedding pictures and on Tuesday Suraj made his Instagram account private.Sources close to HT has shared, “The couple have been leaving separately since last few weeks. Also Suraj has moved out of the house.” Reportedly, according to the reports by Saas Bahu Saazish ABP News, Mouni and Suraj are separated and already divorced.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spark divorce speculation; sources claim the couple has been living separately
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spark divorce speculation; sources claim the couple has been living separately
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