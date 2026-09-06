Natalie Portman welcomes third child; first with Tanguy Destable

Actor Natalie Portman has delivered her third baby, according to People. The Oscar-winning actor welcomed her first baby with her partner and French musician Tanguy Destable, who is also known by his stage name Tepr. According to People, Portman delivered the baby in Paris last month. However, Portman and Destable have yet to officially announce the arrival of their first child.

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable

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Earlier, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor revealed that she was expecting her third child. While talking about the pregnancy with the French music producer Destable, she said it was “such a privilege and a miracle” and stated that she is filled with gratitude. She also mentioned that “Tanguy and I are very excited”.

The Black Swan (2010) actor added, “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Portman and her ex-husband and director Benjamin Millepied share two children. Destable also has two sons, Étienne, 10, and Vadim, 6, with his former girlfriend and French actor Louise Bourgoin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Portman and her ex-husband and director Benjamin Millepied share two children. Destable also has two sons, Étienne, 10, and Vadim, 6, with his former girlfriend and French actor Louise Bourgoin. {{/usCountry}}

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According to earlier reports by People, Portman and Destable’s relationship was confirmed in March 2025.