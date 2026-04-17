Tanguy Destable: 5 key things to know about Natalie Portman's boyfriend after pregnancy reveal

Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her third child. Sharing the news exclusively with Harper's Bazaar, the 44-year-old revealed that she and her partner Tanguy Destable are pregnant. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.” Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable are pregnant (AFP and Instagram)

New chapter after divorce The pregnancy marks a new phase in Portman’s life following her split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, with whom she finalized her divorce in February 2024 after 11 years of marriage. Her relationship with Destable became public earlier this year, with reports confirming the two had started dating months after the divorce.

Natalie Portman family The Oscar-winning actor is already a mother to two children, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with Millepied. She recently spoke about her children, noting that her 14-year-old 'started a clothing line called Vanté. I'm very proud of him. He really just did it all on his own. And so I wore one of his shirts on stage. So I just kind of felt like a banner for him. It was very exciting'.

She has described her children as a constant source of joy and inspiration.

"My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are," she told Jenna Ortega. “Also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun.”

5 key things about Tanguy Destable French roots and early musical journey Destable hails from Morlaix, a small town in Brittany, France. “I grew up in a small-town of Brittany in the 90s and it was hard to find band members ... so I decided to buy a sampler and synth to replace the drummer and bass player,” Destable said in a past interview. “I couldn’t find and do it all by myself.”

Career - Tepr Destable, who performs under the name Tepr, is an electronic music producer known for working with artists like Yelle and Woodkid. He has also contributed to film scores and performed internationally, including at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In recent years, he collaborated with Lady Gaga on a Dom Perignon project and worked on soundtracks for multiple films and series.

Relationship with Natalie Portman Destable has been dating Natalie Portman since last year. Their relationship marks Portman’s first public romance since her split from Millepied, whom she divorced in February 2024.

Both bring children from previous relationships Both Destable and Portman are parents. He shares two sons with his former partner, French actress Louise Bourgoin.

Life in Paris Destable is based in Paris, where Portman has also lived for years after relocating during her marriage to Millepied.

“Paris, of course, is just a dream,” Portman said. “I’m so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends.”