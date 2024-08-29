 National Sports Day: Directors Omung Kumar, Shonali Bose, Apoorva Lakhia reveal favourite sports icons for biopics - Hindustan Times
National Sports Day: Directors Omung Kumar, Shonali Bose, Apoorva Lakhia reveal favourite sports icons for biopics

ByNavya Kharbanda
Aug 29, 2024 02:35 PM IST

On National Sports Day, Bollywood directors reveal which sports star's life story they'd like to bring to the big screen.

On National Sports Day, filmmakers tell us which sportspersons' life story they would love to recreate on-screen. Here's what they say:

Shonali Bose and Vinesh Phogat
Shonali Bose and Vinesh Phogat

Omung Kumar - Bhaichung Bhutia

I would love to make a film on former football player Bhaichung Bhutia’s life. He has been a hero to everyone and I really hope I can make this film. Football films have been made before but his life has a lot to say. Another reason why I want to choose him is because he is a very respected player in the sports world.

Omung Kumar and Bhaichung Bhutia
Omung Kumar and Bhaichung Bhutia

Apoorva Lakhia - Rahul Dravid

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was my hero growing up. I feel that he is the only real gentleman in a gentlemen’s game. There are no controversies around his name. He is the perfect role model I would like to make a biopic on. Moreover, his record is amazing. The most important factor is that he has a world record of facing the maximum number of balls — 31,000. He is not just a good player but a team man. He did everything for his team, he can even walk on glass for them. I don’t want my hero worship to die, so I’ve purposely never met him even when being in the same room.

Also Read: National Sports Day 2024 | Swapnil Kusale: My goal was the gold medal, that dream is still alive

Apoorva Lakhia and Rahul Dravid
Apoorva Lakhia and Rahul Dravid

Shonali Bose - Vinesh Phogat

Shonali Bose and Vinesh Phogat
Shonali Bose and Vinesh Phogat

I am desperate to make a movie on wrestler Vinesh Phogat! She has captured the entire country’s heart. She is a winner and champion for each one of us. Vinesh has seen so many hardships and struggles but faces everything with a smile. I have to be the one making a biopic on her before anyone else does. I need to get the rights as soon as possible. I am just waiting for some time and everything to pass, so that I can take a trip to Punjab and find this hero.

News / HTCity / Cinema / National Sports Day: Directors Omung Kumar, Shonali Bose, Apoorva Lakhia reveal favourite sports icons for biopics
© 2024 HindustanTimes
