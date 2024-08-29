National Sports Day: Directors Omung Kumar, Shonali Bose, Apoorva Lakhia reveal favourite sports icons for biopics
On National Sports Day, filmmakers tell us which sportspersons’ life story they would love to recreate on-screen. Here’s what they say:
Omung Kumar - Bhaichung Bhutia
I would love to make a film on former football player Bhaichung Bhutia’s life. He has been a hero to everyone and I really hope I can make this film. Football films have been made before but his life has a lot to say. Another reason why I want to choose him is because he is a very respected player in the sports world.
Apoorva Lakhia - Rahul Dravid
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was my hero growing up. I feel that he is the only real gentleman in a gentlemen’s game. There are no controversies around his name. He is the perfect role model I would like to make a biopic on. Moreover, his record is amazing. The most important factor is that he has a world record of facing the maximum number of balls — 31,000. He is not just a good player but a team man. He did everything for his team, he can even walk on glass for them. I don’t want my hero worship to die, so I’ve purposely never met him even when being in the same room.
Shonali Bose - Vinesh Phogat
I am desperate to make a movie on wrestler Vinesh Phogat! She has captured the entire country’s heart. She is a winner and champion for each one of us. Vinesh has seen so many hardships and struggles but faces everything with a smile. I have to be the one making a biopic on her before anyone else does. I need to get the rights as soon as possible. I am just waiting for some time and everything to pass, so that I can take a trip to Punjab and find this hero.