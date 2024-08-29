National Sports Day 2024 | Swapnil Kusale: My goal was the gold medal, that dream is still alive

On National Sports Day, we speak to shooter Swapnil Kusale whose triumph at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris has captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts across India. Hailing from Kambalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, Kusale scripted history by becoming the first Indian shooter to clinch a medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Olympics after securing a bronze at Paris 2024. Yet, for him, this achievement is merely a stepping stone towards a greater dream. A file photo of Swapnil Kusale

“Given that this was my first Olympics, I didn’t think I would become the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men’s 50-metre rifle three positions event,” Kusale tells us, reflecting on the historic moment. “I wanted to clinch the gold medal. That was the only thing on my mind. That dream is still unfulfilled, and now my sole goal is to achieve it,” says the 29-year-old, adding, “I’m working towards it. I didn’t feel like celebrating my bronze medal win. There’s just one photo of mine from that day where I’m smiling. The spectators, the support staff, everyone was really happy, but I felt I needed to make them even happier by winning gold.”

Kusale’s drive and focus are palpable as he speaks about his plans to utilise his Olympic experience. “I’m now going to apply all the learnings from the Paris Olympics in my training. It’s crucial for me to focus on my physical fitness and continue honing my shooting skills.”

When asked how he managed to stay focused and calm under the intense pressure, Kusale credits his mind coach, Vaibhav Agashe, and his personal coach of over 12 years, Deepali Deshpande, a former shooter. “Mental focus and strength is important in shooting. My mind coach and coach worked hard on me and taught me how to train my thoughts, deal with pressure situations, keep calm in tough situations, and divert the pressure and thoughts in a positive way. I kept motivating myself,” he says, adding, “Over several sessions, Agashe sir discussed the strategies I needed to stay focused and on track during the competition. Deepali ma’am too helped me with my techniques. All of this really helped me win a medal.”

He also acknowledged the critical role of his family, mentors, and support staff in his journey. “My parents and siblings have been my backbone, offering guidance and support throughout. My coach has been instrumental in shaping my career. Former Olympian Tejaswini Sawant, whom I consider an elder sister, has also been a significant influence. I train with her in Pune and have benefited greatly from her guidance. Additionally, my mentor Akshay Ashtaputre has provided invaluable support.”

Kusale, who has previously won gold in 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior category in 2015 Asian Shooting Championships among other national medals, says representing India on an international stage fills him with immense pride. He recalls feeling emotional when he saw the tricolour hoisted at the Olympics. “It’s an incredible feeling to represent India on such a prestigious platform. Seeing our national flag raised in another country fills us with immense pride. The emotion and pride associated with this moment are unmatched.”

When asked if the medals earned by shooters like Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and himself will boost the sport of shooting in India, Kusale is optimistic. “People did not know much about shooting, the various events under it. However, now, with the medals coming in and the attention shooting has received in India, it is going to help this sport and more young people will be inspired to take it up,” he says.

Speaking about the lessons he has learned through sports and the importance National Sports Day holds for him, he says “it is of great significance for me because sports has taught me discipline, teamwork, resilience, and the importance of physical health and fitness. It has been an integral part of my life and will continue to be.”

Kusale leaves a piece of advice for the younger generation. “Agar aapko kuch chees karni hai toh uske liye aapko determined hona padhta hai tabhi aagey jaake history ban sakti hai. This is what youngsters should keep in mind,” he ends.