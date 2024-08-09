Olympics bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale receives hero’s welcome in Pune

PUNE: Paris Olympics (2024) bronze medallist Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale was accorded a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in Pune on Thursday. After being paraded in an open jeep at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge Balewadi, Kusale shared the dais with the likes of minister Chandrakant Patil, sports commissioner Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, joint secretary general and first-ever Indian jury for the Olympics Pawan Singh, Kusale’s coach Dipali Deshpande, his parents Anita and Sunil Kusale, and other dignitaries during the ceremony held at the stadium. Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medallist Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale accorded a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in Pune on Thursday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Kusale was felicitated in traditional style with an idol of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, a shawl, a shreephal (coconut), and a Puneri turban. While deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended his congratulations to Kusale over the phone.

Expressing his gratitude, Kusale said, “I am proud that I was born in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra. This success is not mine alone but belongs to my family, my guru, coach, all those who helped me, friends, and sponsors. I dedicate this medal to all of them.”

Minister Patil said, “After 1952, Maharashtra’s Olympic medal drought has ended in 2024 with Swapnil Kusale. It can be said that the efforts of Kusale’s parents have been honoured with this medal won by him. Guru Dipali Deshpande also played an important role in his success. Gagan Narang, Anjali Bhagwat, Dipali Deshpande have given the right direction to Indian and Maharashtra shooting players.” Patil assured players of the state government’s support at all times.

In the year 2012, a very young Kusale entered the state Prabodhini for his training programme. Today, all these memories flashed in front of his eyes as he received such a grand welcome.

Dipali Deshpande said, “Kusale’s parents had full faith in me and Kusale justified all of our trust. We are proud of it and for the last 12 years, his parents have not called me even once. The fact that they are meeting me today directly at the programme shows the faith they have reposed in me. Today, it is a pleasure to see Kusale not only as an Olympic medal winning athlete but as a responsible citizen of India.”

Later in the evening, Kusale interacted with the media at the Pune Patrakar Sangh. “I will continue my efforts to win a gold medal in the next Olympics. Initially, I trained for six years at Sports Prabhodhini Nashik. After that, I trained further at Balewadi in Pune. The rifles used for this game are expensive and our own tools must be in the game. It is necessary to acquire new technology along with physical fitness. Various things on social media waste our time but only essential things should be used without wasting time,” Kusale said.

“Friendly relations are formed when we play with foreign players. My next practice will start again in Pune soon. I could not get the gold medal this year due to some shortcomings. I will improve and be ready for the competition,” he added.