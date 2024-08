India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics: Full Schedule and Events

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be another exciting chapter in the journey of Indian athletes on the global stage. This year, India is set to participate with its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes competing across 12 sports. The games will be held from August 28 to September 9, 2024, with Indian athletes competing for medals and aiming to surpass their previous best medal tally from Tokyo 2020. Notable athletes such as Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, and Krishna Nagar will defend their titles and aim for gold once again.

