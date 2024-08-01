Who is Swapnil Kusale, the shooter with a rare MS Dhoni connection who won India a third bronze medal at Paris Olympics?

Swapnil Casual has emerged as the toast of the nation as the shooter clinched India's third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Swapnil on Thursday took a bronze in the men's 50m 3 positions final, making in a shooting trifecta at the ongoing Games. Swapnil fired 451.4, and although he narrowly closed in the prospects of bettering the colour of his medal, Swapnil will return as an Olympic medal winner, that too in his maiden appearance at the Games. Swapnil Kusale secured his first Olympics medal at his Games debut(EPA-EFE)

Swapnil, 28, comes from a very interesting background. Born into a farming family in Maharashtra, 29-year-old Kusale began his journey with sports at Krida Prabhodini, the Maharashtra government's sports development program, in 2009. After a year of intensive physical training, he chose shooting as his preferred sport.

Kusale won gold in the junior category for the 50m rifle prone event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait in 2015. He also triumphed at the 59th National Shooting Championship in Tughlakabad, outpacing renowned shooters Gagan Narang and Chain Singh in the 50m rifle prone event.

The sport shooter replicated this success at the 61st National Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, winning gold in the 50m rifle 3 position event. On May 17, 2024, Kusale secured a spot on the Indian team for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, following the final Olympic trials held at the MP State Shooting Academy Ranges in Bhopal. This was the fourth and final trial, with the previous three taking place in Delhi and Bhopal.

Earlier, on October 22, 2022, Swapnil secured an Olympic quota berth by finishing fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3-position event at the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. An Olympic quota berth is secured by the athlete for their country, but the final team selection is made by the sports federation through selection trials.

From 2022, when he earned the quota, to 2024, when he secured his spot by finishing in the top two of the trials, the Pune-based shooter faced many ups and downs. His toughest challenge was dealing with a chronic tonsil issue that caused extreme pain, fever, and weakness. After consulting various doctors, the problem was identified in December 2023, lactose intolerance.

"Whenever I would have any kind of milk product, this issue would aggravate. My tonsils would hurt, and I’d be down with fever for days. It was especially difficult when it happened during competitions; I was unwell even in Bhopal after I landed. When your body goes for a toss, it affects your shooting too. I'm glad that I survived that phase, and got the job done here," Kusale had told Hindustan Times after securing an Olympic berth.

What does Swapnil have in common with MS Dhoni?

Swapnil, a railway employee balancing his day job as a ticket collector with a burgeoning career – similar to MS Dhoni – etched his name in Indian sporting history by becoming the first national marksman to reach the 50-meter rifle three positions final at the Olympics before stealing the show in the medal event. He has been employed with the Central Railways since 2015.

A decade-long journey on the international circuit culminated in Swapnil's Olympic debut at the Paris Games. His ability to maintain composure under pressure, a crucial skill in shooting, mirrors the calm demeanour of the legendary Dhoni. The parallels between their lives – both hailing from humble backgrounds and excelling in their respective fields – have made Dhoni a significant source of inspiration for Swapnil.

"Dhoni's story resonates deeply with me," Kusale shared. "His unwavering focus and ability to perform under immense pressure are qualities I admire. While I look up to many in the shooting world, Dhoni's journey is particularly inspiring."