Humans of Olympics: Teaching friends about India's culture through the Olympics

A targeted online advertisement on Instagram informed Aishwarya Karunakar, a 28-year-old engineer who specialises in sustainability and social innovation, about the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics. Karunakar, a Paris resident since 2022, saw a video of Reliance Foundation founder, Nita Ambani, talking about India House at the Olympics a week before the Summer Games were to kick off. Aishwarya Karunakar's curiosity led her to the Games village(Shrenik Avlani)

She got curious as she didn’t know anything about Olympic Houses, which is a fast growing Olympics trend. She quickly logged on to the official India House website, bought tickets and despite the rain and queues came on the inaugural day with some of her European friends.

“Most of my non-Indian friends know very little about our culture and country other than curry and Bollywood. They have a lot of misconceptions too. I wanted to show them that we are so much more than how they view India and our culture and I also wanted to clear some of their misconceptions, so I dragged them to the India House. But because of the long wait in the rain they ran away to the nearest bar,” said Karunakar, adding, “I hope they come back and I can teach them something new about our culture.”

She doesn’t have much interest in any of the Olympics sports but is still going to watch some games. “There has been so much hype and branding around the Olympics for the last two years that I want to watch whatever games I can get tickets for. I tried buying tickets for sports India play but couldn’t find any. I got women’s rugby for Monday night so that’s what I will watch.”