Neha Dhupia compares her career to that of Akshaye Khanna's: ‘I should also sit at home…’

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Neha shared a side of stardom rarely discussed — the anxiety of waiting for the next call. “I do get anxiety when I’m not working,” she said. “Even after 20 years in the industry, when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry. I did it three days ago. Do I have my reasons? Yes. Is anybody listening? I don’t know. I don’t want to make a sob story about this because I love the business of movies. I feel it won’t let me down.”

In an age of success stories, Neha Dhupia’s honesty stands out. The actor, currently earning praise for her performances in Netflix’s Single Papa and YouTube’s Perfect Family , recently opened up about the emotional cost of surviving in showbiz. Despite being on a professional high, Neha admitted that the uncertainty of Bollywood never truly fades.

She reflected on the loneliness of dry spells, where “everybody around you is working” while you wait on the sidelines. “You see life pass by. The only difference between me and a newcomer is that I know how to get past these things; I have been anxious so many times,” she said.

Her view on Akshaye Khanna’s quiet success Neha also drew parallels between her own journey and Akshaye Khanna’s career. Akshaye, who recently made waves as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar (2025), is known for choosing his projects carefully — even if it means disappearing for years.

For Neha, his patience is both inspiring and thought-provoking. “The conversion has to be there. If my work in the latest two shows doesn’t convert into anything, then there is no point,” she said. With a laugh, she added, “Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna and then you think, ‘Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jate hain’. It is just hoping that work will lead to work.”

Despite the wait, Neha remains creatively active. “I get so tired when there are no acting jobs for 3–4 years, but by the grace of God, I am never out of work because I do so many things. It is an exhausting but rewarding business.”

Finding balance in family Away from the spotlight, Neha’s personal life keeps her grounded. Married to actor Angad Bedi — son of cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi — she’s built a steady family life with their two children, born in 2018 and 2021.

Even after two decades in the industry, Neha’s honesty reminds fans that resilience isn’t about being unaffected; it’s about feeling everything deeply and still showing up for the next scene.