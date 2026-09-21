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Niki Walia embraces Ganesh Utsav after a decade abroad: Bidding good-bye to Bappa will be very emotional for me

Actor Niki Walia celebrates Ganesh Utsav in India after a decade in the UK, embracing childhood memories and the festive spirit with family and friends.

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 14:58:47 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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​After spending a decade in the UK, actor Niki Walia has relocated to India and is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with family and friends, calling it a “blessing.”

Actor Niki Walia
Actor Niki Walia

Niki reflects on celebrating Bappa after ten years: “Me and my sister got an eco-friendly Ganpati home and it is an incredible feeling to be back in the hub that is synonymous with Bappa. It brought back so many childhood memories. It felt just like those days when we would prepare dances to welcome Bappa and decorate each and every corner of our house. Also, a very big Ganpati used to come to our society, and we would all be involved in the celebrations day and night,” says Niki.

On her UK celebrations in past years, she notes, “No, we don’t bring Ganpati home in the UK. As it is also quite difficult to follow the visarjan process there. Instead, I decorate Ganpati in my home temple, perform the puja and all. So it cannot be compared to Mumbai because here it’s completely different vibe and spirit.”

She continues, “Ganpati is such a huge event in Mumbai. The entire city lights up and the air changes. Also what i missed the most is the festive flavours. Modaks, samosas, chana poori, aloo ki sabzi and poori. To be home and to savour delicacies is really fun.”

On taking a small break for the festival, she adds, “To soak the festive spirit I am not taking up shoots because I have been waiting to be this busy for Ganpati utsav. Going to people’s homes for darshan, I really just want to enjoy the experience. I absolutely love it.”

As the festivities draw to a close, Niki shares, “Honestly, it is a little bittersweet. I feel blessed that I have been able to have Bappa with me, but saying goodbye is something we all have to learn to do in life. Letting go is something I have realised is a must, but when it’s Bappa it does get difficult and emotionally overwhelming to see him off. I just feel incredibly blessed to have been able to welcome him and spend these beautiful days with him.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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