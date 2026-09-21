Niki Walia embraces Ganesh Utsav after a decade abroad: Bidding good-bye to Bappa will be very emotional for me

​After spending a decade in the UK, actor Niki Walia has relocated to India and is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with family and friends, calling it a “blessing.”

Actor Niki Walia

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Niki reflects on celebrating Bappa after ten years: “Me and my sister got an eco-friendly Ganpati home and it is an incredible feeling to be back in the hub that is synonymous with Bappa. It brought back so many childhood memories. It felt just like those days when we would prepare dances to welcome Bappa and decorate each and every corner of our house. Also, a very big Ganpati used to come to our society, and we would all be involved in the celebrations day and night,” says Niki.

On her UK celebrations in past years, she notes, “No, we don’t bring Ganpati home in the UK. As it is also quite difficult to follow the visarjan process there. Instead, I decorate Ganpati in my home temple, perform the puja and all. So it cannot be compared to Mumbai because here it’s completely different vibe and spirit.”

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{{^usCountry}} For Niki, this year’s standout highlight was also getting to celebrate with her friends and extended family: “After years I followed the ritual of visiting friends’ houses and having them come to your home on the occasion. At one of my friend’s place, I went to welcome Bappa home. It was such a beautiful experience purane din yaad aa gye, doston ke ghar jaana khana peena aur woh dhol-tasho ki awaz. We had so much fun and danced a lot. We decided to colour coordinate and dress in red. It was such a sight. You miss these little things when not home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Niki, this year’s standout highlight was also getting to celebrate with her friends and extended family: “After years I followed the ritual of visiting friends’ houses and having them come to your home on the occasion. At one of my friend’s place, I went to welcome Bappa home. It was such a beautiful experience purane din yaad aa gye, doston ke ghar jaana khana peena aur woh dhol-tasho ki awaz. We had so much fun and danced a lot. We decided to colour coordinate and dress in red. It was such a sight. You miss these little things when not home.” {{/usCountry}}

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She continues, “Ganpati is such a huge event in Mumbai. The entire city lights up and the air changes. Also what i missed the most is the festive flavours. Modaks, samosas, chana poori, aloo ki sabzi and poori. To be home and to savour delicacies is really fun.”

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On taking a small break for the festival, she adds, “To soak the festive spirit I am not taking up shoots because I have been waiting to be this busy for Ganpati utsav. Going to people’s homes for darshan, I really just want to enjoy the experience. I absolutely love it.”

As the festivities draw to a close, Niki shares, “Honestly, it is a little bittersweet. I feel blessed that I have been able to have Bappa with me, but saying goodbye is something we all have to learn to do in life. Letting go is something I have realised is a must, but when it’s Bappa it does get difficult and emotionally overwhelming to see him off. I just feel incredibly blessed to have been able to welcome him and spend these beautiful days with him.”

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