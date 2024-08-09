OTT Spotlight: Chandu Champion to Crew, here's what you can binge this weekend

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion making its way to OTT to Game Of Thrones' spinoff getting bigger and Nayanthara's Annaapoorni not getting a place on Indian OTT, we bring to you the latest OTT buzz. Chandu Champion to Crew, here's what you can binge this weekend

Chandu Champion drops on Prime

Kartik Aaryan-starrer sports biopic Chandu Champion has got its OTT release and the film is now streaming on Prime Video. Based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in swimming Murlikant Petkar, the film released in theatres on June 14 this year, opening to positive reviews. The Kabir Khan directorial did well at the box office too and also featured actors Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora.

Nayanthara's Annapoorni returns to OTT worldwide, except India

Nayanthara-starrer Annapoorni was released on Netflix on December 1, 2023. However, it was soon pulled off the platform after complaints were filed against the film for hurting religious sentiments with some of its scenes. Now, the film has returned to OTT, but it will only be available to stream everywhere in the world, except India. it started exclusively streaming on the platform. Simply South from August 9. In order to release in India, the makers have to edit and remove a few scene sequences from the film that supposedly hurts the religious sentiments.

Nayanthara in Annapoorni

Game of Thrones spinoff gets bigger

A spinoff show of the fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones, titled A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, added seven new names to its cast. It includes actors Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree. The series already features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg and is set 100 years prior to the events of Game Of Thrones and 100 years after House Of The Dragon. It will likely start streaming next year.

Game Of Thrones' spinoff A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Michelle Pfeiffer to lead Yellowstone spinoff The Madison

Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Pfeiffer is set to play the lead role in the upcoming Yellowstone sequel series titled The Madison, along with serving as the executive producer on the show. The spinoff series will be set in the present day after Yellowstone ends with its fifth season this November on Paramount. It will follow a family of New Yorkers who relocate to the Madison River valley in central Montana and will deal with themes of grief and human connection.

Keri Russell drops first look of her return to The Diplomat Season 2

Actor Keri Russell is returning for the second season of the thriller series The Diplomat, and her first look for the new season was recently dropped, along with its release date. The series will start streaming on Netflix this Halloween, from October 31. It will pick up with Russell’s foreign correspondent Kate Wyler still navigating the life of a U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and the threat of brewing warfare abroad.

Adam Sandler’s comedy special Love You’s trailer dropped

Actor Adam Sandler is returning to the stage after 2018 with a comedy-music special titled Love You, which will drop on Netflix on August 27. It is directed by his Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie. The special’s trailer was also shared recently, and it sees some BTS footage from the recording along with Sandler’s hilarious banter with the audience. He even screams out to them, “You guys are the best, I love you! I love you! I need you! Help me!”

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5

Theme: Best films with strong female leads to watch this week

Ullozhukku

The film revolves around a family as they wait for the floodwaters to recede to bury a close relative. Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu deliver terrific performances as the doting mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, respectively, in this movie that explores the ‘undercurrents’ in families.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 7

Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu deliver terrific performances in this movie

Damsel

Elodie accepts the proposal to marry Prince Henry but soon realises that it is a ‘trap’ and that she is being sacrificed. Millie Bobby Brown stars in the lead role of Elodie, who is no damsel in distress and fights her way out even if it means facing a fire-breathing dragon.

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 6.4

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the lead role in Damsel

Crew

With their airline facing bankruptcy and their incomes getting slashed, three air hostesses resort to desperate measures and get involved in gold smuggling. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon star in this heist comedy film, which was also a commercial success.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 6.3

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon star in this heist comedy film

Poor Things

The film tells the fantastic story of Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by a brilliant scientist. She then goes off on an adventure with a lawyer, discovering her purpose. Emma Stone delivered an outstanding performance as Bella Baxter in this award-winning movie.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 7.7

Emma Stone delivered an outstanding performance as Bella Baxter in this award-winning movie

Paradise

This film follows an Indian couple who visit crisis-hit Sri Lanka for their wedding anniversary and shows how their relationship is affected after an unexpected incident. Darshana Rajendran delivered a nuanced portrayal as the wife Amritha, while Roshan Mathew plays her husband Kesav.

Platform: Manorama Max

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 7