Anupriya Goenka on why returning to a franchise feels ‘familiar’; wraps first schedule of third season of Asur

Actor Anupriya Goenka, known for web shows such as Criminal Justice and Sacred Games, recently wrapped up the first schedule of the third season of Asur in Mumbai. The actor shares how being part of an OTT project feels like returning to a “familiar space” every time.

Actor Anupriya Goenka and from a still from OTT series Asur

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The Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Padmaavat (2018) actor has been part of the franchise series Ashram for two seasons, Criminal Justice for two seasons as well, and the second season of Sacred Games.

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The actor says, “It’s absolutely an advantage, because in our industry work is so uncertain! When you are a part of a certain team, it becomes a very familiar space. You’re living with the character, you get to do different things with the character over seasons, the character changes its graph, but the creators are the same. The people you’re working with are primarily the same. The relationships become much more deepened over the years.”

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{{^usCountry}} Goenka says the familiar sense of belonging is what she absolutely loves. “At a personal level and at a character level, when you get to relive the character in different ways over different seasons, they grow out of their circumstances and you get to perform a little differently each season.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goenka says the familiar sense of belonging is what she absolutely loves. “At a personal level and at a character level, when you get to relive the character in different ways over different seasons, they grow out of their circumstances and you get to perform a little differently each season.” {{/usCountry}}

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Eight years since she first started shooting for Asur, she says they all “have literally grown with the series”.

Being part of the psychological crime thriller, she says that more than the mystical, mythological part, what scares her more is the technology. “The makers have beautifully amalgamated everything. Sometimes, we have to read the script two-three times to understand the depth. I can’t divulge details, but what’s more scary is how, in this AI world, the technology can be so dangerous,” she adds.

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Last seen in Bombay Stories and IIZ Bombay, she has also shot for Palatwaar with Sheeba Chadha and Sanjay Kapoor, which will release next.

“It’s a fact that despite some of the big hits, less work is happening. Last 4 or 5 years has been, have been a little uncertain for the entire industry is what I know, but things have happened and things are moving in the positive direction."

The actor adds, "It's a very personal journey for everyone. Like for me, I have been doing work constantly this year, and I'm also very selective in what I do. I will still say God is kind, as something or other keeps happening.”