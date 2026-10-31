Sacred Games, Farzi motion designers call out criticism of Ramayana’s VFX, say Indians should support it ‘regardless of its flaws’

Writer-director and VFX supervisors Yashoda Parthasarthy and Vijesh Rajan, who have worked on projects such as Sacred Games, Farzi and Gangs of Wasseypur, recently opened up about the criticism surrounding the VFX of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the VFX supervisors called out the online criticism. They pointed out the effort that goes into making visual effects look photorealistic and echoed the film's actor and co-producer Yash's words, emphasising that films like Ramayana must be supported as they could open doors for other Indian filmmakers to reach a global audience.

‘Have always dreamed of a film like this being made’ Speaking about supporting Ramayana, Vijesh Rajan said, "When I was doing my MA in Film in Australia, my thesis idea was whether an epic like Ramayana or Mahabharata could be made on the scale of The Lord of the Rings or Chronicles of Narnia. I've always dreamt of a film like this being made. As an Indian audience, we should support such endeavors. Other than Toxic, I don't think a film has gotten this wide release. It's mounted on a massive budget and is being released globally on an unprecedented scale with collaborations from Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman, and top technicians. "