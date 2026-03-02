Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games fame celebrates Ali Khamenei's death, calls it 'most incredible news'
Elnaaz Norouzi, who was born in Iran, shared posts on Instagram, hailing the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in missile strikes from the US and Israel has plunged the Middle East into a full-blown conflict. Across the region, there have been protests against the death of Khamenei, regarded as a spiritual and religious leader by Shia Muslims across the world. However, in Iran and certain other parts of the world, many have celebrated Khamenei’s death as well, calling it the first step to a ‘free Iran’. Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, an Iranian working in Indian cinema, is among those who have welcomed Khamenei’s death.
Elnaaz Norouzi celebrates Khamenei's death
On Saturday, hours after the news of Khamenei’s death broke, the actor took to Instagram Stories, sharing a news report detailing the assassination, and wrote, “This is the most incredible news for us. The news we've been waiting for for 47 years has arrived. Khamenei is dead. God is greatest.”
Elnaaz, best known in India for her appearance in Sacred Games, followed it with another story with the same news headline, and wrote “thank you”, accompanied by celebratory emojis.
On Sunday, the actor shared a series of posts on Instagram Stories detailing human rights violations and excesses in Iran during Khamenei’s reign. The actor also posted a couple of videos on Instagram in which she talks about the ‘revolution’ in Iran, and one where she dances with the caption: ‘When lefties disagreed with me, and now they know I am right’.
Who is Elnaaz Norouzi?
Elnaaz, born in Tehran, moved to Germany as a child and began her career as a model and actor in Europe while she was still a teenager. In 2017, she made her acting debut in a Pakistani film before appearing in the two seasons of Sacred Games in 2018-19. She has since appeared in shows such as Abhay, Made in Heaven, and Hai Junoon, as well as films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo and Mastii 4. In 2023, she made her Hollywood debut in Kandahar, appearing alongside Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal. Elnaaz currently appears as a co-host on Wheel of Fortune alongside Akshay Kumar.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, making him the Middle East's longest-serving head of state. His death in US-Israel missile attacks was confirmed by the Iranian administration on Saturday, prompting retaliatory attacks on US bases in the UAE and Qatar. Iran has vowed to avenge Khamenei’s death.
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
