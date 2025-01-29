Pandit Ronu Majumdar on Padma Shri: I can’t thank our government enough

Just weeks after earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for leading the largest Hindustani Classical band performing a single composition, senior flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar has now earned a state honour - the Padma Shri, which is the third-highest civilian award in India. “I am so thankful to our government and our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I can’t believe I’ve been honoured with the Padma Shri," says Pandit Majumdar, who make history a few days ago by leading a symphony of 546 musicians at the Gwalior Fort. Pandit Ronu Majumdar

Sharing how being a Padma award recipient feels like, he adds, "It’s so fulfilling and humbling to be honoured for your work. I credit it all to the blessings of my father and guru, Dr Bhanu Majumdar, my gurus Pandit Ravi Shankar and Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao, and my fans, who are my extended family. This honour has given me the strength to work harder. It's an encouragement to continue to give my all to the flute, my beloved companion."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, pandit Ronu Majumdar made history by leading a symphony of 546 musicians at the Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh achieving a Guinness World Record. This achievement marked a monumental moment for Indian classical music, as the performance has been officially recognised as the largest symphony in the world performing a single composition. Speaking about the achievement, Pandit Ronu Majumdar shared, “I am happy to announce that my composition Samvet has entered the Guinness World Records. I am proud to be the music composer and leader of the Largest Hindustani Classical Band registered in the Guinness World Records with 546 musicians. The world record certificate was presented to me by Nishchal Barotji and Richard Stenningji.”

He further expressed his joy, saying, “This is a landmark moment in my life. To have 546 musicians — creating the largest Indian orchestra — part of the Guinness World Records is a humbling experience. The composition ‘Samvet’ was made up of three ragas — Miyan Malhar, Miyan ki todi, and Darbari — and these ragas helped us achieve this prestigious record.”