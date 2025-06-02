Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Pankaj Tripathi opens up about taking a break from acting: ‘That’s why I’ve lost weight…’

ByAadrika Sominder
Jun 02, 2025 02:09 PM IST

After a year-long break marked by personal loss and self-reflection, Pankaj Tripathi returns to acting with purpose; read 

Pankaj Tripathi has always been an actor who lets his work speak louder than his presence. Now, in a heartfelt conversation, the acclaimed actor opened up about why he has been noticeably absent from red carpets and public appearances over the past year. The answer lies not in controversy or career troubles but in a deep, personal journey of introspection and revival of his love for acting.

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about taking a break from acting
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pankaj Tripathi candidly shared that his year-long break from acting came in the wake of his father’s passing, a moment that profoundly affected him. “I took time off to work on myself and heal, physically and mentally,” he revealed. “That’s why I’ve lost weight. I work out for three hours a day, six days a week. I also travelled — trips that I’ve been putting off for a long time.”

This hiatus was not just about physical recovery but also about stepping away from the relentless cycle of the entertainment industry. Tripathi consciously chose to stay away from the media spotlight, stating, “I kept telling everyone that I don’t have time. But actually, that time was reserved for introspection.”

The break has clearly recharged him, allowing a renewed enthusiasm for his craft. “I’m at a point where I’m no longer working for the money. I need to do work that gives me something to look forward to,” he said. Reflecting on his past approach to work, he confessed, “There was a time when I was counting days on projects, just waiting for them to end. And I thought — this can’t be right. I love the profession so much. I've made so many sacrifices to get here, and if I’m spending my days just waiting for shoots to wrap, then something’s wrong. That’s why I took a break.”

Now returning to the screen with Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, Tripathi’s story is not just about a break from acting but about reclaiming his purpose in the craft he loves. 

News / HTCity / Cinema / Pankaj Tripathi opens up about taking a break from acting: ‘That’s why I’ve lost weight…’
Monday, June 02, 2025
