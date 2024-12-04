Pankaj Tripathi: The charm of a live performance in theatre can wither but never die

Pankaj Tripathi was recently appointed as the festival ambassador for Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024, an international theatre festival in Arunachal Pradesh, and the actor is in awe of the dedication for theatre in the state. “I witnessed their passion and saw their play which is written by an MLA of the state. They had all new actors, but their passion shocked me,” he says. Pankaj Tripathi on theatre(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Seeing the growth of theatre in the state, Pankaj Tripathi is reminded of how theatre has shaped him. He insists, “Theatre is that part of my life which can never go away. This art form has not just made me a commercial actor but also taught me how to be a better human being and explore myself.” He also feels that the popularity of theatre is increasing: “With technology, things changed. But as humans, I am sure soon we will get over all the gadgets. I have already reached that stage. The charm of a live performance, which withered for some time, is now returning. It can never die.”

Complimenting the government’s involvement in theatre in Arunachal Pradesh, the actor adds, “Their government supports the arts and the CM himself keeps track of things. He himself even called me to be there. They thanked me that their theatre will have national conversation due to my presence, but I thanked them for showing me such a beautiful and nurturing environment for the medium.”

Today, many aspiring actors see theatre just as a stepping stone towards commercial cinema, instead of immersing themselves in the medium completely. Tripathi doesn’t see a problem in that, but has one exception. “If someone does theatre for even five years, the charm of it will never go away from their hearts. But you feel bad when people do theatre for just six to eight months and then go for commercial mediums. They then just add in the crowd, and it becomes difficult to find genuine talent,” he says.

The actor also talks about how theatre is a new art form there in the Northeast as they have several different languages in even a small area, but lauds how Arunachal Pradesh has used it as a strength. “They have 26 tribal communities and 100 sub communities in the state. And every community has a different language of communication, so Hindi becomes their common ground. They don’t have language as a barrier, which other Northeast states still face. I am sure that in the next 10 years, their talent will shine on the performing arts map globally, not just in India,” he ends.