Post Welcome To The Jungle, will Ahmed Khan direct Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3? He reveals

Ahmed Khan got to direct the trio of actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Welcome To The Jungle recently. The trio, known for the Hera Pheri franchise, was to reunite for Hera Pheri 3 but the film has been stuck in limbo with director Priyadarshan pulling out. Now that he has worked with them and producer Firoz Nadiadwala, is there a possibility of him directing Hera Pheri 3 too, considering the position is now open?

Ahmed Khan on Hera Pheri 3 (Photos: Yogen Shah)

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“That’s a spot which everybody would want to be in. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Firoz Nadiadwala and Hera Pheri are like a family, and for me, I am a part of that cinema. So, whenever it is made, I am going to be a part of it, irrespective of whether I direct it or not. We will make it together,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Having worked with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh in Welcome To The Jungle, the filmmaker asserts that as an audience, one can never disassociate Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao from them. “I have worked with all three of them, and I even started my career with Akshay and Suniel. When I had all three of them in my film, I didn’t read them as Babu Rao, Shyam and Raju. For me, they were characters from my film. But when they three get together, your eyes are so well tuned to see them as that. The timing of the three of them is still the same. Many times, I had to break it. That was my only battle with them,” he shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having worked with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh in Welcome To The Jungle, the filmmaker asserts that as an audience, one can never disassociate Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao from them. “I have worked with all three of them, and I even started my career with Akshay and Suniel. When I had all three of them in my film, I didn’t read them as Babu Rao, Shyam and Raju. For me, they were characters from my film. But when they three get together, your eyes are so well tuned to see them as that. The timing of the three of them is still the same. Many times, I had to break it. That was my only battle with them,” he shares. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahmed Khan’s recent outing marked his return to the comedy genre after almost two decades with his last comedy film being Fool N Final in 2007. In between, he focused more on action films. “It is a lucky space for a director to be known for a genre. I am not doing comedy, I am doing humorous films which look serious. I call this British humour, and I feel lucky to be in both the space of that and action,” he says, adding that currently his focus is on launching his son, Azaan Khan. “Right now, I am just concentrating on one struggler in my house, my son, who keeps looking at me with the question of when his chance is coming. I am focusing on his launch this year for now. I am also planning another big film which will be announced soon,” he ends.