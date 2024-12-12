Power couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA at the after-party for A Complete Unknown

Hollywood couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads with their public display of affection during an afterparty for his upcoming film, A Complete Unknown, on Tuesday evening. According to a report in People magazine, the star-studded event in Los Angeles celebrated Timothée’s portrayal of a young Bob Dylan in the much-anticipated biopic. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes, earlier this year.(Twitter)

According to the report, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor were reportedly “pretty affectionate” throughout the evening, drawing attention from fellow attendees. At one point during the night, Kylie sat comfortably on Timothée’s lap, casually wrapping her arm around his shoulders. The couple also shared a quick kiss, adding to the buzz surrounding their appearance. Observers noted Kylie’s relaxed demeanour as she frequently touched Timothée, playfully fiddling with the hem of his jacket while chatting with his co-stars and other guests.

The typically private couple later exited the party hand-in-hand, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most intriguing pairings.

Kylie and Timothée were first linked romantically in April 2023, when rumours of their connection began circulating after they were seen visiting each other’s homes. The couple made their relationship public in September that year, sharing a passionate kiss during Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Inglewood, California. Shortly after, they were also spotted together at the US Open, where they appeared equally smitten.

Despite their undeniable chemistry, the couple has often found themselves at the centre of breakup rumours. Earlier this year, speculation flared up when Kylie declined to discuss her relationship with Timothée during an interview with The New York Times. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things,” she explained. However, those rumours were laid to rest in July when the pair was seen stepping out together, reaffirming their commitment to one another.